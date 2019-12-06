Marlins Park Changes Prove Derek Jeter Is Listening to the Fans

On Monday, the Miami Marlins added some serious pop to their roster by acquiring Jonathan Villar from the Baltimore Orioles and claiming first baseman Jesus Aguilar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Both players are known for pushing the 30-40 homer mark in recent years. For a team waiting on an impressive crop of minor leaguers to become Major League ready, the moves make a ton of sense.

Two days later, the team announced plans to move segments of their outfield fence from center field to right-center field closer to home plate — roughly five to seven feet closer, depending on the section. The team also revealed they'll be replacing the current Marlins Park grass with a synthetic grass surface. Seeing as how the Marlins have obvious needs in the power and stolen-base department, those upgrades will be essential heading into a pivotal season in the franchise's post-Jeffrey Loria rebuild.

It's been a big week for the Miami Marlins and another step in the transformation of a franchise that needed quite the makeover following years of turmoil, fan distrust, irresponsible free-agent signings, a lack of salary cap spending, and on-field failures. The Marlins have money to spend if the moves make sense. They have the young players coming through the minor league pipelines, some arriving this season.

It's clear the Marlins have organizational direction now and, most importantly, are geared for the long haul with what's best for the baseball team, not the owner's pocketbook. That's new. And every detail, including the infield grass, reminds fans of that.

For years, Marlins fans and everyone with a Twitter account implored the team to move the fences in, having grown sick of watching hitters spend 82 games a year flying out 400 feet to center when in other parks around the league, the same contact would have meant trotting around the bases after a home run. Everyone agreed it was leading to a home disadvantage, the exact opposite of what a team already up against the odds needed.

The Marlins heard fans and media alike and are now making the changes. It may seem like a small detail, but it points to the fact that CEO Derek Jeter and his team are willing to make the logical crowdsourced move if it's for the good of the Marlins.

The Marlins were talent deficit in certain areas, and when it became clear Villar and Aguilar would be available, fans and local media immediately proclaimed adding both players seemed like a no-brainer. The Marlins agreed and jumped on the obvious move that would come at very little cost.

Listening to the fans has been a theme since Jeter arrived in Miami. He started off his tenure calling a season-ticket holders townhall that he knew would involve a lot of venting. In the end, he took a lot of suggestions to heart and learned what people hated about the old regime. And fans have seen the changes.

The Marlins are listening when it comes to everything from the roster to the infield grass. It's time to stop scolding them for the prior ownership's failures and cheer them on for making all the appropriate changes. Soon enough, those changes will lead to a whole lot more wins and many more fans.