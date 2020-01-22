The Miami Herald Is Cutting 70 Jobs and Closing its Entire Printing Plant

The longtime Miami Herald headquarters was demolished in 2015. An election over whether to unionize its newsrooms was held in its new Doral location in November 2019.

At the end of 2019, McClatchy, the gigantic media conglomerate that owns the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, announced it would stop printing Saturday editions of the newspaper and run extended "weekend editions" instead.

As it turns out, beginning April 26, those newspapers will also no longer be printed in Miami-Dade County or by Miami Herald employees. Herald Publisher and Executive Editor Aminda "Mindy" Marqués González last night announced in a company-wide memo that the Herald is closing its entire Doral-based printing plant and will instead print six days' worth of newspapers at the South Florida Sun Sentinel's printing plant in Deerfield Beach. The Herald built its Doral printing plant eight years ago after McClatchy sold the Herald's longtime headquarters along Biscayne Bay to the Malaysian gambling company Genting, which then demolished the property.

Due to yesterday's decision, the Herald will cut a staggering 70 jobs — 34 full-time and 36 part-time printing press and packaging employees. In the meantime, McClatchy CEO Craig Forman receives $35,000 per month as a housing stipend on top of his million-dollar annual salary. He also got a $1 million bonus in 2019, according to Securities and Exchange Commission records.

"This was a very difficult business decision reached after thoughtful analysis and deliberation," Marqués told her staff in a letter McClatchy also sent to New Times. "As you know, as more readers find their news online, demand for print is declining and publishers, including our sister publications across McClatchy, are consolidating their print operations."

Marqués said the plant would slowly close over the next handful of months and likely shut down for good by the end of May. She said each employee at the plant will receive severance pay and that the Sun Sentinel might hire up to 18 of the laid-off workers. McClatchy's flagship newspaper will now, bizarrely, be printed by Tribune Publishing, a competing newspaper chain. The Sun Sentinel has printed the Palm Beach Post since 2009.

The news is simply the latest in a long series of blows to Herald workers. While McClatchy's top brass is still making gargantuan salaries, McClatchy's journalists and workers have been forced to do more with less every year. In early 2019, McClatchy announced it was offering "voluntary retirement" buyouts to workers across its newspaper chain — Forman announced this past February that "a bit fewer" than 225 people took the deal and left. But the buyouts also enraged staffers across the chain — and Herald employees announced they were unionizing in October. Workers voted 66-24 in favor of unionizing the following month despite Marqués' repeated pleas that workers vote the drive down. The newly formed One Herald Guild has not yet secured its first contract with the company.

In the meantime, the Herald has done incredible work — reporter Julie K. Brown published a series that led to the arrest of wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and the paper recently revealed that a Hialeah police officer with powerful family members was allowed to remain on the force after four women and girls said he sexually abused them.

While the printing plant workers are not unionized, members of the One Herald Guild last night said they will do whatever they can to support them.

"The members of One Herald Guild stand in solidarity with the 34 full-time and 36 part-time employees who assembled and packaged the news of South Florida, whose livelihoods will now be thrown into uncertainty by this consolidation," the guild told New Times. "These 70 colleagues have worked through hurricanes, election nights and late-night football games to serve this community. We are forever grateful for their contribution to producing our daily report."

This is terrible news for our colleagues at the printing press and we will do whatever we can to stand with them and support them. — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) January 22, 2020

I stand in solidarity with my 34 full-time and 36 part-time printing press colleagues who will lose their jobs in this move. https://t.co/tbRaWswo8n — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) January 22, 2020

Brutal news tonight as the @miamiherald announces it will move print and production this April to the Sun Sentinel’s Deerfield Beach facility. That’s 70 people losing jobs. Half of them full-time pic.twitter.com/meRxVNrqUT — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) January 22, 2020

Marqués, meanwhile, was kind enough to point out that her production staff worked through multiple natural disasters before they were all fired this week.

"Finally, and most importantly, I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to the entire production team whose steadfast work has built a reputation of dependability and excellence for the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald and has served our community loyally," she said. "They have worked day and night — even through many hurricanes — to ensure our newspapers are printed. "