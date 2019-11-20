Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald Newsrooms Vote to Unionize

The longtime Miami Herald headquarters was demolished in 2015. An election over whether to unionize its newsrooms was held in its new Doral location last month.

In a decisive 66-24 vote, the newsrooms of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald have elected to form a union. Votes were counted this afternoon by federal officials at the Claude Pepper Federal Building in downtown Miami, with members of both the One Herald Guild and Herald management present.

"The effort to unionize has already made the El Nuevo Herald and Miami Herald stronger by bringing reporters, copy editors and producers together in support of journalism and each other," David Smiley, a senior political reporter for the Miami Herald, said in a statement. "With today's results, we can continue that work in cooperation with management."

The electoral victory marks the end of a relatively short union drive, which began in early October. Herald employees cited concerns over layoffs under its corporate owner McClatchy as a reason for unionizing. Herald management did not voluntarily recognize the union, thereby triggering a union election, which was held in the Herald's Doral headquarters October 30.

We can’t wait to work toward getting a stronger voice in the newsroom on issues related to hiring, wages, leave, as well as editorial and financial decisions that have a daily impact on our lives. #OneHeraldGuild — One Herald Guild (@OneHeraldGuild) November 20, 2019

Although the majority of Herald and Nuevo Herald union members got their votes in during the October election, there were a handful of absentee ballots that still needed to be counted from journalists stationed outside the area. Officials with the National Labor Relations Board impounded those votes from the October 30 election until they could be counted with absentee ballots today. In the end, it wasn't even close — One Herald Guild received more than 73 percent of the vote, well above the 50 percent plus one required, and now will move on to negotiating a contract with Herald management.

"As part of the next steps, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald leadership will establish a bargaining team for the purposes of negotiating an initial contract with the Guild representatives and their team. We remain committed to open dialogue and transparency and will provide updates on that bargaining effort as it progresses," Herald publisher and executive editor Mindy Marqués González said in a statement.

The Herald is now the fifth McClatchy-owned paper to unionize and the third major Florida newspaper to do so in the last five years. One Herald Guild members will join the NewsGuild, a branch of the Washington, D.C.-based Communication Workers of America, which represents more than 20,000 journalists.

Members of the One Herald Guild — named for the company's old address at 1 Herald Plaza — say they plan to negotiate for better salaries and working conditions along with the ability to fight back against corporate-ordered layoffs.

Resounding as the vote was, One Herald Guild's path to unionization was not without its challenges. Up until two days before the October 30 vote, Herald management held that three members of the bargaining unit, including Herald reporter Julie Brown and photojournalist Emily Michot, would not be allowed to participate in the election via absentee ballot. After receiving blowback online, they eventually backpedaled on the decision.

Then, this past Friday, news surfaced that management was contesting the union eligibility of five Herald employees, including columnists Leonard Pitts and Carl Hiaasen, effectively excluding them from the bargaining unit before any votes were counted.

According to recent tweets from One Herald Guild, management has not backed down from that position. One Herald Guild member and Herald Tallahassee bureau chief Mary Ellen Klas told New Times earlier this week that they intended on filing a grievance with the NLRB over the exclusion of those five employees.