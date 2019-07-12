 


Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro
Photo by Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Tyler Herro Is Tearing Up the Summer League, and Heat Fans Are Tearing Up Their Old Tweets

Ryan Yousefi | July 12, 2019 | 9:00am
Just a few weeks ago, we here at Miami New Times introduced you to your new favorite Miami Heat player, Tyler Herro. It didn't matter then that you weren't aware the Heat's first-round draft pick was about to win over your heart. After an hour of Googling a little research, it was clear this was a guy who not only would fit right in but also soon enough garner his own fan club. His first five Summer League game averages were impressive: 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.60 steals in 29.3 minutes a game.

Fans took notice, and now he's a sweetheart — untouchable in trade talks and expected to contribute right away this season. We knew you would love him, but what we didn't predict was it happening so damn fast. Heat fans, local media, national media, dogs, cats, pet turtles, hell, everyone is a fan of Herro's game now. It's weird!

Herro only officially signed his contract with the Heat this past Wednesday, but by then he had already been subjected to possible trade scenarios that would bring Russell Westbrook to Miami. (Instead, the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets.) Now the buzz surrounding Herro is more than just that of a rookie, but of a possible difference maker for the Heat this season. It's been a hell of a couple of weeks for a guy most Heat fans weren't so happy to see the team draft.

The Tyler Herro era is upon us. Let it wash over you like a wet jumper. His boyish good looks and easy buckets make it impossible to hate him.

Now that Herro is signed, sealed, and delivered, it's unlikely he'll be on the move. NBA rules don't allow players with new contracts to be traded for at least 30 days.

Herro should start his career with the Miami Heat and possibly even start on opening night. He'll be getting buckets in a Heat uniform as it was always intended. For the newly converted #HerroHive Heat fans who initially weren't sure what in hell the team was doing picking him, it's a sigh of relief. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

