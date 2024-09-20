 Miami Heat's G League Holding Tryouts for Local Ballers | Miami New Times
NBA Dreams? Miami Heat's G League Franchise Will Hold Tryouts for Local Ballers

Think you have what it takes? The Sioux Falls Skyforce will hold tryouts in Miami, and Heat staff will be watching!
September 20, 2024
Sioux Falls Skyforce standout Alondes Williams was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA G League First Team and even got some court time in a Heat uniform.
Your Miami Heat posted a notice on X (formerly known as Twitter) that if you're a baller, locally or beyond, with hoop dreams, you might make them come true in the G League. We love this for you.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G League affiliate, has scheduled an open tryout for next Saturday, September 29, at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. If you're thinking about taking your game to the next level, this might be your moment. The tryout offers a chance for local talent — and anyone willing to make the trip — to showcase their skills in front of Skyforce coaches and personnel from the Miami Heat organization.

Those who impress might find themselves on the 2024-25 Skyforce roster, playing your home games at the Sanford Pentagon in scenic (and, come wintertime, extremely chilly) Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and hitting the road for exotic destinations like Stockton, California, and Harlingen, Texas. (Also Mexico City!)

If you're thinking of hitting the hardwood yourself, here's the deal:

Tryouts run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT, with check-in commencing at 9 a.m. sharp. But don't sleep on the deadline to register; that window closes Friday, September 28. And be prepared to fork over a nonrefundable preregistration fee of $200.

Before you commit to making your pro hoops dream come true, check the NBA G League eligibility requirements and complete all the required forms — registration, release, and a physician's health information authorization.

If this winds up being your first step toward a professional basketball career, you'd be following in the (large) footsteps of players like Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson, both of whom played for the Skyforce before hitting the NBA big time.

Got any more questions? Contact the Skyforce at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
