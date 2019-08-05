Study: Miami Heat Fans Are Likelier to Be Hung-Over, Miss Work the Day After a Game

Last week in this space, we let you know about a study that showed Miami Dolphins fans curse more than almost all others in the NFL. It was quite an achievement, really. This week, we learn that Heat fans go harder than all others on game night and feel it the next morning. They are also likelier to skip work, order something greasy on UberEats, and talk about the game on social media from the comfort of their homes. Oh, they are also tops in chugging Pepto and eating Tylenol, according to a study by Delphi Health Group that analyzed NBA fans' alcohol-related behavior. It says 70.3-percent of Miami Heat fans head to work the next day hung-over, the most in the league, while 18.9 percent are likely to call out of work altogether, third-most behind followers of the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.

Basically, Heat fans value a good time and basketball more than job security and a clear head the next day. Take that, haters!

The study also shows NBA fans as a whole are 25.3 percent likelier to drink when their favorite team is playing a rival, and 38.2 percent more fans grab a cold one when their boys are in the playoffs. Also, a rather troubling finding of the study is that 17 percent of those polled admitted to driving home drunk after attending a home game.

Though Heat fans led the league in hang-overs, they're definitely not alone. In all, 43.5 percent of NBA fans polled reported having a hangover the day after watching their favorite team play, and 15.4 percent admitted to drinking more when their team is losing.

So, basically, basketball provides a fantastic reason to drink. What does that mean for this this year's Heat? Because Jimmy Butler is in the fold and expectations are a tad higher this season, the booze will probably flow.

Sorry, boss. Heat fans gotta do it for the culture.