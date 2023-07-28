Miami Heat Fan Emerges as Treasure Trove of Hot-Stove Rumors, NBA News

"I respectfully want to submit to folks in the industry who have been critical of Dame, shut the hell up. He gave Portland 11yrs. People acting like Dame is doing something wrong by telling you literally where he wants to go. It’s not a crime. He’s earned the right” @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/bZVtrtshyk

“Dame was so loyal. Wanted to put himself in a good position…Probably just waited too long—Question is does it happen during the offseason or do we wait until Feb when they have more teams, more time. He may even expand his list of teams he’d be willing to go to”@ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/ckkhaxvo6E