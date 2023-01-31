Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Guides

How to Help Miami Gardens Residents Displaced by Apartment Fire

January 31, 2023 8:32AM

Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Seeking Assistance from Apartment Fire"
Over the weekend, residents of New World Condominium in Miami Gardens awoke to their apartment building engulfed in flames.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, local police and fire rescue responded to a massive blaze at the two-story, 75-unit complex off U.S. 441. Photos posted to social media in the aftermath show large clouds of gray smoke billowing out of the orange building, whose roof appears charred black. While no fatalities have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire rescue officials estimate that around half of the apartment units in the complex were destroyed.

More than 100 people who called the apartment home have been displaced. As of Sunday morning, a few dozen residents were staying at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, courtesy of the American Red Cross. Many lost everything in the fire.

If you'd like to donate items, money, or your time to those impacted, here's how to help:

Break the Cycle

The Miami-based Black cycling group Break The Cycle is collecting donations, such as clothing, shoes, money, toiletries, and other necessities, for the residents affected by the fire.

Donate in person at the BTC lounge at 13300 NW 7th Avenue in Miami or via Cash App.
Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a disaster relief nonprofit organization, is raising money on its website for those affected by the fire.

Emily Fullmer, vice president of operations for GEM, tells New Times that the group has distributed more than $20,000 worth of aid so far in the form of cash cards, home goods kids (which include pillows, towels, and bedding), and other boxes with necessities. She says the group plans to use additional donations to provide more of the families with cash cards and relocation assistance.

You can donate here.

Crowdfunding campaigns

At least half a dozen fundraisers have been created on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe in connection with the fire. The crowdfunding campaigns tell stories of several residents at the Miami Gardens apartment complex, including a man who reportedly had to jump out of his window with his dog to escape the flames and a single mom who has been left homeless alongside her son and dog.
Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities, a nonprofit social service division of the Archdiocese of Miami, is organizing an area for several agencies to offer assistance to displaced residents, including counseling, food vouchers, and rapid housing. You can donate on their website.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers at its local shelters. You can visit here for more information.

Check back for updates.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Shell Shock

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation