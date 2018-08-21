Miami Foreclosures Up 29 Percent From July 2017 to 2018, Report Says

By nearly every metric, Miami's housing and rental markets are Kafkaesque nightmares. Few people can afford their homes here because they are expensive, while median incomes are embarrassingly low. It's a dangerous predicament — one natural disaster could throw tons of cash-strapped homeowners spiraling into bankruptcy.
Well, according to a new report from
For the first time in three years, home foreclosures actually rose year-over-year across America during the past 12 months. According to a new report released today, Miami is, ahem, not one of the few U.S. cities that have fared well over the past year — the city saw 1,119 new foreclosures in the past month alone. Though some of that spike can be attributed to damage from Hurricane Irma in September 2017,
Statewide, Florida saw 35 percent more foreclosure filings this month than in July 2017 — the largest single-state spike in America.
"The increase in foreclosure starts is not just a one-month anomaly in many local markets given that July represented the third consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in 33 metro areas, including Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Detroit, San Diego, and Austin,”
While the national housing market appears ripe for a rise in foreclosures overall, the report warns that cities hit with natural disasters in the past year are doing worse the others. Take, for instance, Houston, which lived through nightmarish flooding thanks to Hurricane Harvey: Foreclosures are up 76 percent year-over-year in that city.
Florida cities that weathered Irma's worst are faring poorly too. Cape Coral saw a 59 percent foreclosure jump over the past 12 months.
Overall, Atlantic City, a town trapped in an ongoing financial
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Most susceptible to rising foreclosure starts are affordability-challenged markets where homebuyers are more financially stretched and markets with some type of trigger event, such as a natural disaster or large-scale layoffs," Attom's Bloomquist said today.
The Miami Herald reported in January that Irma-related damage was forcing money-stretched homeowners into foreclosure — but thanks to the city's absurd housing market, where locals have no money but outside investors continue to inflate real-estate prices, it appears homeowners are still struggling nearly a year after the storm.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!