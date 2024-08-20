 Miami, Florida Fall Forecast Calls for Hot, Rainy Conditions | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New Miami Fall Forecast: What to Expect in South Florida?

Will warm weather stick around Miami this fall? Is there a break from the rain on the horizon?
August 20, 2024
The National Weather Service has released its climate predictions for late 2024 and early 2025.
The National Weather Service has released its climate predictions for late 2024 and early 2025. Photo by Ales Veluscek/Getty Images

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$3,800
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Note to those dreaming of sweater weather and pumpkin spice vibes: Miami's climate has other plans. The Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service (NWS) is giving us a heads-up that above-normal temperatures are forecast to stick around through the end of the year. So, those cute fall outfits? They might have to wait.

According to NWS's predictions, the Southeast is expected to experience above-normal temperatures through the rest of 2024, with elevated precipitation. The hotter weather aligns with typical trends of a La Niña winter, which tends to bring warmer-than-average temperatures to the region.
National Weather Service climate forecast for the United States
Warmer-than-average temperatures are forecasted across the Southeast, including Miami, from October through December 2024.
NWS Climate Prediction Center photo
The official word?

"Above-normal temperatures favored for the Southern Great Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley, and Southeast," the NWS seasonal forecast discussion says.

In simple terms, it's going to stay hot!

But don't sigh too loudly. Here's the good news: While September through November is forecast to be wetter than usual, the later months of the year will bring a potential reprieve. The early winter months might balance out the rain, and by the time November, December, and January roll around, the forecast leans toward below-average precipitation.
National Weather Service climate forecast for the United States
Below-average precipitation is expected for Miami and much of the Southeast from December 2024 through January 2025.
NWS Climate Prediction Center graphic
So, the moisture might dial down just in time for the holidays, and we could actually get a break from Miami's downpours. Yes, rocking that sleek, frizz-free hairstyle might be a possibility after all. 

"The likelihood of an active Atlantic hurricane season was the primary factor in favoring above-normal precipitation along the East Coast," NWS's forecast discussion highlights.

But hey, this is Miami, and we know how to roll with the heat. Instead of cozying up with hot cocoa, we can extend our beach days, keep our wardrobes breezy, and soak up the energy that only this tropical city can offer. Who needs scarves when you've got sunglasses to shield you from those endless rays, right?

For those dreaming of a classic fall season, just remember: Miami's version is all about staying hot, maybe a little less humid, and always unpredictable. Let's enjoy the ride because, with all this heat, Miami will keep things sizzling.

For more on the forecast, check out the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Lawsuit: Aide Suspected Fabián Basabe Committed Sexual Battery

Election

Lawsuit: Aide Suspected Fabián Basabe Committed Sexual Battery

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Out With the Mold, in With the New: UM Unveils $335 Million Freshman Dorms

Education

Out With the Mold, in With the New: UM Unveils $335 Million Freshman Dorms

By Julia Postell and Naomi Feinstein
Miami Police Pull Body From Biscayne Bay Behind Notorious Pandemic Party House

Crime

Miami Police Pull Body From Biscayne Bay Behind Notorious Pandemic Party House

By Naomi Feinstein
Hungover Layover: Miami Airport Ranks Worst in Nation for These Flights

Travel

Hungover Layover: Miami Airport Ranks Worst in Nation for These Flights

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation