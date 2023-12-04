Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill for a 78-yard TD. This was bound to happen today against this defense. pic.twitter.com/fFpgJUTeGr

My friend went to the Dolphins-Commanders game today. Live report:



"He got the Commanders to send him an email saying he was allowed bring in a Flanigan's cup as a religious exemption."



This is Miami as hell. pic.twitter.com/T42SqR9vzM