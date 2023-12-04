 Miami Dolphins Top AFC Standings After Win Over Washington Commanders | Miami New Times
Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

Fans have much to celebrate: claiming the AFC's top seed, stellar team chemistry, and a Flanigan's cup brought inside a rival's stadium for "religious purposes."
December 4, 2023
The Miami Dolphins celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 03, 2023.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
A good NFL team takes care of business against lesser opponents.

For the Miami Dolphins, that business is putting on yet another offensive clinic littered with viral celebrations, starring the most electric player in the NFL, Tyreek Hill.

With a 4-8 Washington Commanders team in front of them on the road on what seemed to be a foggy day at FedEx Field, the Dolphins made it appear that the mist could be just the remnants of a fireworks display associated with their offensive performance in a start-to-finish dominant 45-15 win.

Early Fireworks

Anyone worried the Dolphins offense might be lulled to sleep by Washington weather quickly had their concerns alleviated, as Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill hooked up for a 78-yard touchdown on the team's first offensive possession.

Hilariously, Hill had to sit and wait for what seemed like forever for the rest of the Dolphins team to meet him in the endzone to perform a choreographed rollercoaster celebration. There is nothing quite like celebrating a dominant performance with a trip to the amusement park. Especially, when you're the ride.

Lightning Strikes Twice

If you thought Tyreek would be settling for one long touchdown reception against the Commanders, you're sadly mistaken. The Tua and Tyreek connection was back for an encore presentation just moments later in the form of a 60-yard pitch-and-over-the-shoulder grab.

Ho-hum stuff at this point from the best offense in football. Just a casual Sunday afternoon taking over the top seed in the AFC.
Disappointment for Dolphins fans in 2023 is watching Hill not perform a pre-planned celebration in the endzone — presumably the result of running out of ideas because he scores too much.

Guessing whether Hill will grab a cell phone and do a backflip, jump into the stands, or jog back to the sidelines is half the fun of watching the Dolphins play.

Flanigan's to FedEx

While the Dolphins dominated on the field, Miami dominated in the stands. Miami's local favorite pub, Flanigan's, that is.

A fan was pictured on social media cheesing with an iconic green Flanigan's cup that he was permitted to bring into the stadium after he cajoled the Commanders' administrative office into believing it was "for religious purposes," according to CBS's Chris Towers. Towers posted a letter from the team's security director purportedly granting the fan a religious exemption from the stadium's no-outside-container policy. 

We haven't confirmed the details (including whether the Commanders' office saw the smiling picture of smiling Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan on the logo before allegedly granting the exemption), but we're rolling with the thought that the man contacted the team and asked for permission to bring a sacred Flanigan's cup into the stadium.


What's Next: More Primetime

Having played in Germany, then on Amazon Prime in the NFL's first Black Friday game, and as the featured team on Hard Knocks: In-Season, the Dolphins now take their show to Monday Night Football for a home game against the Tennessee Titans.

With the Dolphins now 9-3, the current top seed in the AFC, assured a winning record, and only one road game remaining on its schedule, a win against the Titans would make it incredibly hard to botch their three-game division lead. Nothing short of injuries or bad luck sent down from the Curse of the Tequesta itself seems capable of stopping this team before a late playoff run. 
