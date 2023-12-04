Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

For the Miami Dolphins, that business is putting on yet another offensive clinic littered with viral celebrations, starring the most electric player in the NFL, Tyreek Hill.
With a 4-8 Washington Commanders team in front of them on the road on what seemed to be a foggy day at FedEx Field, the Dolphins made it appear that the mist could be just the remnants of a fireworks display associated with their offensive performance in a start-to-finish dominant 45-15 win.
Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill for a 78-yard TD.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2023
This was bound to happen today against this defense.pic.twitter.com/fFpgJUTeGr
Early FireworksAnyone worried the Dolphins offense might be lulled to sleep by Washington weather quickly had their concerns alleviated, as Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill hooked up for a 78-yard touchdown on the team's first offensive possession.
Hilariously, Hill had to sit and wait for what seemed like forever for the rest of the Dolphins team to meet him in the endzone to perform a choreographed rollercoaster celebration. There is nothing quite like celebrating a dominant performance with a trip to the amusement park. Especially, when you're the ride.
Dolphins elite rollercoaster celebration 😂🎢— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/be3VrD60eq
Lightning Strikes TwiceIf you thought Tyreek would be settling for one long touchdown reception against the Commanders, you're sadly mistaken. The Tua and Tyreek connection was back for an encore presentation just moments later in the form of a 60-yard pitch-and-over-the-shoulder grab.
Ho-hum stuff at this point from the best offense in football. Just a casual Sunday afternoon taking over the top seed in the AFC.
Disappointment for Dolphins fans in 2023 is watching Hill not perform a pre-planned celebration in the endzone — presumably the result of running out of ideas because he scores too much.
TUA THROWS 60-YD BOMB TO TYREEK 🤯— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023
TOUCHDOWN.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ykDQnwlLXw
Guessing whether Hill will grab a cell phone and do a backflip, jump into the stands, or jog back to the sidelines is half the fun of watching the Dolphins play.
My friend went to the Dolphins-Commanders game today. Live report:— Chris Towers …Is A Real Boy (@CTowersCBS) December 3, 2023
"He got the Commanders to send him an email saying he was allowed bring in a Flanigan's cup as a religious exemption."
This is Miami as hell. pic.twitter.com/T42SqR9vzM
Flanigan's to FedExWhile the Dolphins dominated on the field, Miami dominated in the stands. Miami's local favorite pub, Flanigan's, that is.
A fan was pictured on social media cheesing with an iconic green Flanigan's cup that he was permitted to bring into the stadium after he cajoled the Commanders' administrative office into believing it was "for religious purposes," according to CBS's Chris Towers. Towers posted a letter from the team's security director purportedly granting the fan a religious exemption from the stadium's no-outside-container policy.
We haven't confirmed the details (including whether the Commanders' office saw the smiling picture of smiling Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan on the logo before allegedly granting the exemption), but we're rolling with the thought that the man contacted the team and asked for permission to bring a sacred Flanigan's cup into the stadium.
Having played in Germany, then on Amazon Prime in the NFL's first Black Friday game, and as the featured team on Hard Knocks: In-Season, the Dolphins now take their show to Monday Night Football for a home game against the Tennessee Titans.
What's Next: More Primetime
With the Dolphins now 9-3, the current top seed in the AFC, assured a winning record, and only one road game remaining on its schedule, a win against the Titans would make it incredibly hard to botch their three-game division lead. Nothing short of injuries or bad luck sent down from the Curse of the Tequesta itself seems capable of stopping this team before a late playoff run.