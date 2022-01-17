Support Us

Dolphins Fans Can Help Jaylen Waddle Win Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

January 17, 2022 8:15AM

Jaylen Waddle runs the ball during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jaylen Waddle runs the ball during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had himself a year — and now Dolphins fans can help him get recognized for it.

Throughout a rollercoaster season that saw his team start the year losing seven of the first eight games and finish it winning eight of the last nine, Waddle was by far the most consistent Dolphins player.

Appearing in 16 of the team's 17 games this season, Waddle led all rookies with 104 receptions, the all-time highest number of receptions by a rookie. He also recorded 10 games with at least five catches, and seven games with at least eight receptions, the latter is the highest number by a rookie in NFL history.

Waddle wasn't just a valuable rookie, he was a valuable player. Don't take our word for it, though. Waddle was voted the Dolphins' Most Valuable Player by his peers.

Now, Dolphins fans can help Jaylen take home another award: NFL Rookie of the Year. If Waddle wins, he will be recognized in Los Angeles and presented with sponsor Pepsi's specially designed Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy during Super Bowl LVI festivities. That means, technically, Dolphins fans can do something Waddle's team was unable to do this year: send him to the Super Bowl.

Through the end of the voting period on January 31, Dolphins fans can cast their vote for Waddle on NFL.com. They will also be able to vote directly on Twitter.

To cast a vote, fans should tweet his first and last name (Jaylen Waddle), or his official Twitter handle (@D1__JW) with the hashtag: #PepsiROY.

Waddle faces stiff competition among his fellow finalists, including Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris, New England Patriots' Mac Jones, Dallas Cowboys' Michah Parsons, and Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts. All six finalists were selected for their outstanding performances through the 2021 NFL season.

Each week, six nominees were chosen for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Those results were used to help determine the finalists.

Dolphins fans, help this man out. 
