The Miami Dolphins Fan Guide to Hating the Tennessee Titans

The Miami Dolphins are set to open their season this Sunday, September 9, at Hard Rock Stadium against the Tennessee Titans. This 1 p.m. game is the NFL equivalent of a midday nap or, if you will, the missionary position of the NFL.

You've likely never met a Tennessee Titans fan, but you've definitely never met anyone who hates the Titans. It's like asking someone for their opinion on vanilla ice cream: It's ice cream, so we aren't kicking it off the plate, but there are more exciting flavors.

The Titans simply exist. It's tough to have an opinion on them one way or the other. But in 2018, you're required to either love something or hate something — there is no in-between.