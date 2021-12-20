Dolphins Fan Misses His Own Jumbotron Marriage Proposal

Dolphins game marriage proposal came up on the jumbo tron. They cut to the couple in the stands with the girl celebrating...by herself. Guy nowhere to be found. Wrong time for a bathroom break! By law, she has to say no now, right? Cant marry someone who misses their own proposal — Josh Olmsted (@michugana) December 19, 2021

The guy returned to his seat several minutes later. They cut back to the two. The girl already had the ring on her finger. They were talking.



The guy was wearing exactly what you’d expect someone who did a scoreboard proposal at a December football game to wear. https://t.co/3NkDLAxAcg — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 19, 2021

After their 31-24 win over the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins are somehow now a 7-7 football team, riding an improbable six-game winning streak. During the game, former Miami Hurricanes running back Duke Johnson debuted as the featured back, topping over 100 yards for the first time in his long career.Most Dolphins fans left Hard Rock Stadium feeling pretty good — that is, except for the Dolphins fan who missed his own marriage proposal when "Christine, Will You Marry Me?" appeared on the jumbotron.It's unclear where Christine's boyfriend was during the proposal, whether he was going to the bathroom, buying churros, or doing anything but sitting where he should have been with the ring ready. In his defense, the Dolphins did this at halftime, which is the likeliest time to not be in your seat, thus setting him up for failure.Oh, Christine. Poor, Christine. For his sake, we hope Christine asked her soon-to-be-maybe-husband for some chicken fingers, and he obliged as the future great husband he's destined to be.Eventually, Christine's partner returned to his seat, and the jumbotron cut back to the two. Christine was already wearing the ring.Christine is a seemingly very understanding partner and quite a catch. Congratulations, you crazy kids!While that halftime proposal didn't go so well, the Dolphins are still 1-1 with marriage proposals at Hard Rock Stadium yesterday: Before the game started, another couple aced the whole will-you-marry-me? thing.