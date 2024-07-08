Exclusive: Miami-Dade Hired Convicted Contract Scammer to Oversee County Contracts

Back in November 2005, while employed as a Davie town administrator, Kovanes was arrested for embezzling nearly $500,000 from the Broward County municipality by awarding town contracts to phony companies he set up and pocketing the money. Kovanes pleaded guilty to felony charges of fraud and money laundering and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by ten years of probation.
He was released from state custody in 2019 and remains on probation until 2029.
Unlike many convicted felons who struggle to find work post-incarceration, Kovanes secured a job fairly quickly after re-entering the market. In March 2022, he landed a position with Miami-Dade County as a part-time PortMiami passenger safety officer. Six months later, in September 2022, the ex-town leader advanced to a gig in Miami-Dade County's Department of Transportation & Public Works (DTPW) as an administrative officer, where he was tasked with overseeing department contracts and preparing bid proposals.
How negligent was the county in promoting Kovanes to a position of fiscal oversight and retaining him in that role for nearly two years despite his past conviction?
A recent Miami-Dade Office of Inspector General (OIG) probe weighed in.
The investigation found that the county failed to properly evaluate his criminal history prior to his promotion — a blunder that allowed him to advance to a role where he had access to sensitive financial information, which the OIG notes is "a direct correlation to his criminal history."
The scathing report (attached at the bottom of this story) concluded that Miami-Dade County had "no formal policy or procedure" requiring departments to review employees' criminal history when they change job positions or transfer departments.
"These lapses in the processes allowed Mr. Kovanes, who is still serving his sentence for abusing his public office, to be in a position of financial responsibility acquiring goods and services," the OIG wrote, referring to Kovanes' active 10-year probation.
But when he applied for a promotion to a job with the Department of Transportation & Public Works, the department handled the application as a routine transfer and did not conduct a background check. DTPW's senior personnel specialist told investigators that staff had no idea Kovanes had been jailed for embezzlement.
The promotion put Kovanes in a position involving procurement and management of contracts for county bus operations, Metromover, Metrorail, and transportation facilities.
The OIG opened its investigation in September 2023 after a federal agency contacted it, inquiring about Kovanes' role with the county.
The report notes that the county ultimately fired him on May 13, 2024, for being untruthful on his initial job application, including by failing to inform the county that he was on probation and providing "sham references" on his resume.
For instance, according to the report, Kovanes claimed on his resume that he worked as a "project manager" at one company from 2013 to 2021 and as a "coordinator" at another from 2009 to 2013 — despite being incarcerated in state prison from 2009 to 2019.
"Mr. Kovanes was actually incarcerated during almost the entire time period coinciding with the prior employment information and reference period," the report reads.
In a sworn statement to the OIG, Kovanes claimed that these companies employed him while he was in prison and that he completed paperwork remotely for them during that time. He said he was never compensated and was instead promised employment upon his release.
According to the report, the OIG learned that one of Kovanes' references, named James, was imprisoned with Kovanes at Moore Haven Correctional Facility from 2009 to 2014. (Despite several attempts to interview him about Kovanes' work history, the OIG says the man declined to discuss the issue.)
Investigators could find no record of one of the companies Kovanes had listed, a purported San Diego-based firm called Silvergate Development.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Corrections, which is overseeing Kovanes' probation, had no information on his Miami address or county job. He listed his occupation as "homemaker."
"Mr. Kovanes' criminal history and probationary status notwithstanding, he benefitted from a lack of cross-referencing and verification of his falsified employment application and sham references," the inspector general's office wrote.
Kovanes served as Davie's town administrator from October 2004 until his arrest in November 2005.
Between 2003 and 2005, he stole taxpayer money by awarding town contracts to shell companies and then diverting the money to his own accounts. According to The Ledger, he deposited 20 city checks into a bank account established under the name of Geographic Environmental Inc., which investigators say was a company created by Kovanes, complete with a fake address.
He evaded authorities for more than a week following the issuance of an arrest warrant before surrendering to face the embezzlement charges.