Adjunct Professors at Miami Dade College, America's Largest Undergrad College, Are Unionizing

College professors' livelihoods have gotten increasingly precarious over the last few decades. Universities keep cutting nonscience programs and offering fewer professorships while hiring more teachers as "adjuncts" who make just a few thousand dollars per class, per semester. A recent report from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) found that 70 percent of Florida public-university professors are now adjuncts.

In response to their grim economic outlooks, adjuncts across the country have tried to unionize to collectively bargain for better working conditions. On Wednesday, adjunct professors at Miami Dade College, the school with the largest undergraduate enrollment in America, announced they have voted to unionize and join the SEIU. The new bargaining unit will include as many as 2,800 workers.

“Our fight for a union at Miami Dade College isn’t just about our wages or the lack of respect we face every day; it’s about standing up as educators at the largest college in the nation and saying enough is enough,” Ximena Barrientos, an adjunct professor of earth sciences at Miami Dade College, said Wednesday in a news release. (Barrientos has a Ph.D. from Harvard, but has previously told reporters she teaches three to four classes per semester and often makes less than $20,000 per year.) “We’re tired of watching our students go to food banks because tuition keeps rising. I’m tired of worrying about bill collectors when I should be worried about lesson plans. By standing up with one voice, we can demand the investment we need for our students and colleagues throughout Florida.”