Miami-Dade Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees Through December

To help find forever homes for animals at Miami-Dade Animal Services' overcrowded facilities this holiday season, the county is waiving adoption fees through the end of the month.
Amid the ongoing overpopulation crisis at Miami-Dade animal shelters, adoption fees — which typically range from $35 to $85, depending on the animal — will be waived for pets four months and older through December 31 as part of the county's "Home for the Holidays" campaign.
As of December 8, 950 pets remained in county custody, including 208 cats and 742 dogs. Since the campaign launched on December 1, 160 animals have been adopted, Miami-Dade County Animal Services spokesperson Gabriella Dominguez tells New Times.
"The goal is to provide the invaluable gift of unconditional love and lifelong companionship to as many families as possible while alleviating the shelter overpopulation crisis," the county wrote in a media release.
Among those awaiting rescue are Sandra, a 4-year-old medium-sized pup known as the "best hugger in the shelter" and Jasper, an 8-year-old cat who arrived fearful in August but has since opened up to staff, meowing and demanding rubs from volunteers. Both are featured as pets of the week.
The shelter also has several long-term residents eagerly awaiting a home this holiday season.
Adoption hours at the shelter are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, and all other county-observed holidays.
Adoptions include the first set of vaccines, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and a microchip for pet identification.
Here's a list of all 900+ animals currently in shelter custody.