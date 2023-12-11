 Miami-Dade Animal Shelters Waive Pet Adoption Fees for Holidays | Miami New Times
Animals

Miami-Dade Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees Through December

The county is hoping the "Home for the Holidays" program will ease overcrowding at local animal shelters.
December 11, 2023
Long-term shelter residents Chino (left), Colt (bottom right) and Koby (top right) are seeking a forever home this holiday season.
Long-term shelter residents Chino (left), Colt (bottom right) and Koby (top right) are seeking a forever home this holiday season. Miami-Dade Animal Services photos
To help find forever homes for animals at Miami-Dade Animal Services' overcrowded facilities this holiday season, the county is waiving adoption fees through the end of the month.

Amid the ongoing overpopulation crisis at Miami-Dade animal shelters, adoption fees — which typically range from $35 to $85, depending on the animal — will be waived for pets four months and older through December 31 as part of the county's "Home for the Holidays" campaign.

As of December 8, 950 pets remained in county custody, including 208 cats and 742 dogs. Since the campaign launched on December 1, 160 animals have been adopted, Miami-Dade County Animal Services spokesperson Gabriella Dominguez tells New Times.

"The goal is to provide the invaluable gift of unconditional love and lifelong companionship to as many families as possible while alleviating the shelter overpopulation crisis," the county wrote in a media release.

Among those awaiting rescue are Sandra, a 4-year-old medium-sized pup known as the "best hugger in the shelter" and Jasper, an 8-year-old cat who arrived fearful in August but has since opened up to staff, meowing and demanding rubs from volunteers. Both are featured as pets of the week.

The shelter also has several long-term residents eagerly awaiting a home this holiday season. 
click to enlarge Terrier mix dog stares at the camera, surrounded by beachballs
Chino has been in the county's animal care facilities for nearly a year.
Miami-Dade County Animal Services photo
Chino, an endearing 6-year-old terrier mix, has spent 338 days at the shelter, making him its longest current resident, Dominguez says. She says he "thrives as the sole furry companion" and seeks a loving family that will allow him to be the center of attention.
click to enlarge A stout dog with a Christmas hat
Colt is looking festive.
Miami-Dade Animal Services photo
Colt, a playful 3-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been at the shelter for 336 days. Dominguez describes him as a cheerful and social sidekick, as well as a "playgroup enthusiast" who enjoys the company of other dogs.
click to enlarge
Koby is among more than 700 dogs in Miami-Dade County's animal shelters.
Miami-Dade Animal Services photo
There's also Koby, a 2-year-old fawn terrier mix who has spent 332 days at the shelter. He's described as a sweet pup who despite being shy at first, is determined to break out of his shell and has been "actively participating in playgroups to improve his social skills."

Adoption hours at the shelter are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, and all other county-observed holidays.

Adoptions include the first set of vaccines, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, and a microchip for pet identification.

Here's a list of all 900+ animals currently in shelter custody.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

