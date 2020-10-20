Miami Cop, in Full Uniform, Wears Trump Mask at Polling Place

Early voting began this week in Miami-Dade County. Because anxieties are high about election security and voter intimidation, the City of Miami called a press conference yesterday to announce that plainclothes police officers would be deployed at polling places to prevent potential harassment.

But Steve Simeonidis, chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, says he believes one of the city's officers actually committed voter intimidation this morning by walking into a polling place in full uniform, with a gun on his belt and a Trump 2020 "No More Bullshit" mask.

Simeonidis photographed the officer, whom he identified as Daniel Ubeda, at the Government Center in downtown Miami, and tweeted the image shortly thereafter.

"What he did was taxpayer-funded intimidation," Simeonidis tells New Times. "Any reasonable person would be unnerved to see a man with a gun, a badge, and a Trump mask walking right by them as they're casting their ballots."

Simeonidis says anyone voting for President Donald Trump's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, could perceive the officer's actions as a threat.

The reaction on social media was swift — dozens of people, including Miami-Dade voters, responded to Simeonidis' tweet with outrage.

"Unacceptable.... There should be no political messaging as part of our officers' uniforms," city commissioner Ken Russell tweeted.

In an interview with WIOD-AM (610) radio host Brian Mudd at 11:35 this morning, City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the department was aware of the incident and would take "appropriate action."

"Obviously, this is a violation of our policy," Colina told Mudd. "You're not supposed to be campaigning for anyone [while] in uniform."

Colina said members of the department try not to take stances on political issues so members of the community don't think officers have a particular viewpoint when enforcing the law.

"This is unfortunate," Colina added. "I hope the public understands this is one person, not the policy of the department or at the direction of the department."

New Times could not confirm what the officer was doing at Government Center. He may have been voting while on duty, which Colina said the department permits. Colina said the department does not have uniformed officers stationed at Government Center or any other polling place. Police may patrol the area, but they are not supposed to go within 150 feet of the polling place. But plainclothes officers may be there to make sure there is no voter intimidation, Colina said.

The Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust says local officials and employees have a right to engage in "political campaign activities," but they can't use their official authority to influence another person's vote.

"Political campaign activities may not involve the use of public resources in support of any political campaign or candidate, including office stationery, telephones, computers, or vehicles," the commission states on its website.