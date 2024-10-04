 Miami Election Day Voter Guide 2024: Here's What to Know | Miami New Times
It’s Almost Election Day! Here’s What to Know

Monday, October 7, is the deadline to register to vote in Florida!
October 4, 2024
Here's what to know before heading to the polls on Election Day in Miami-Dade County.
Photo by Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections
Once again the time has come to play our part in this ongoing drama we call democracy.

Buckle up, folks: It's almost Election Day.

On Tuesday, November 5, Miamians will head to the polls to elect America's next president, as well as federal and state lawmakers, local school board members, county commissioners, and even Miami-Dade County's first sheriff in nearly 60 years. Notably, state constitutional amendments enshrining abortion access and recreational marijuana will also be on the ballot this year in Florida. 

Monday, October 7, is the deadline to register to vote in Florida for the 2024 general election. If you aren't registered by then, you won't be able to vote on Election Day.

Here's a handy guide on what to know before casting your vote:

When Do I Need to Register to Vote?

To vote in this upcoming election, eligible Florida voters must register to vote with their county’s supervisor of elections by Monday, October 7.

What's the Deadline to Request a Mail-In Ballot?

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Thursday, October 24.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.

When Is Early Voting?

Early voting for the election will be held from October 21 through November 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polls?

If you're heading to the polls, make sure you're going to the correct voting precinct.
The only item you'll need to bring is a valid ID. Acceptable forms include a driver's license, United States passport, debit or credit card, military identification, student identification, neighborhood association identification, public assistance ID, or a gun license, among others.

What's on the Ballot on November 5, 2024?

Several key races and referenda are on the ballot this year in Florida and locally, including:

Amendment 3: Recreational Marijuana
  • Amendment 3 is a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana usage and possession for adults 21 years or older.
  • A "Yes" vote is a vote to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Florida law requires a 60 percent majority for passage.
Amendment 4: Abortion Rights
  • Amendment 4 would enshrine abortion access in Florida's state constitution. The referendum itself is short and to the point: "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider." Fetal viability is estimated to be around 24 weeks of pregnancy — the same standard once allowed under Roe v. Wade).
  • A "Yes" vote is a vote to guarantee the right to abortion in Florida. As with the weed amendment, the 60 percent threshold applies.
Miami-Dade Sheriff: James Reyes (D) vs. Rosanna "Rosie" Cordero-Stutz (R)
  • For the first time since the 1960s, Miami-Dade voters will choose a sheriff to oversee the Miami-Dade Police Department. 
  • Democrat James Reyes, Miami-Dade's current chief of public safety, is running against Republican Rosanna "Rosie" Cordero-Stutz, the county police department's assistant director of investigative services.
U.S. Senate: Rick Scott (R) vs. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D)
  • Former congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is running to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in November. If Mucarsel-Powell wins, the Ecuadorian born Democrat would become the first Latina from Florida to serve in the U.S. Senate.
State Representative (District 106): Fabián Basabe (R) vs. Joe Saunders (D) vs. Moe Saunders Scott (NPA)
  • Maureen Saunders Scott, the estranged aunt of Florida House candidate Joe Saunders, is running against her nephew Joe and incumbent Republican state Rep. Fabián Basabe in a bizarre race that initially triggered concerns of another local "ghost candidate" scheme.
Miami-Dade School Board (District 3): Joseph "Joe" Geller vs. Martin Karp
  • Former school board member Martin Karp is headed to a November runoff against Joe Geller, a former state representative and mayor of North Bay Village, to replace progressive board member Luisa Baez-Geller. 
Miami-Dade School Board (District 7): Mary Blanco vs. Maxeme "Max" Tuchman
  • After DeSantis appointee Mary Blanco failed to secure more than 50 percent of votes to retain her District 7 seat in the August primary, she will also head to a runoff race against tech entrepreneur and teacher Max Tuchman.
North Miami Beach Mayor: Michael Joseph vs. Evan S. Piper
  • Former commissioner Michael Joseph is running against current mayor Evan S. Piper to lead the embattled city of North Miami Beach, whose former leader was removed from office in 2023 after being arrested on three felony charges for using the wrong address to vote in 2022 elections.
U.S. House (District 23): Joseph “Joe” Kaufman (R) vs. Jared Moskowitz (D)
  • Republican Joseph “Joe” Kaufman is running to unseat incumbent Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz and flip the district red.
  • Kaufman is a counter-terrorism researcher and writer who has lost six elections since the early 1990s. Moskowitz, on the other hand, is in his first term in Congress, having previously served as Florida's Director of Emergency Management and as a city commissioner for Parkland.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor: Dean Trantalis vs. Kenneth Cooper vs. Chris Nelson vs. Jim Lewis vs. Barbara Stern
  • A crowded field of five candidates is vying to unseat current mayor Dean Trantalis. The candidates include attorney Kenneth Cooper, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020; DJ and conservative activist Chris Nelson; criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Jim Lewis; attorney Barbara Stern; and Trantalis, who has served as mayor since 2018.

Important Dates

  • Deadline to register to vote: Monday, October 7
  • Deadline to request mail-in ballot: Thursday, October 24
  • Early voting period: October 21–November 3
  • Election Day: Tuesday, November 5
