Palm Island Mansion Sells for $40 Million, Breaks Record

Chilean developer Claudio Fischer's company just shattered a Palm Island record with the sale of a not-so-humble abode.
May 15, 2024
This is what $40 million will get you on the exclusive Palm Island.
Photo by Compass Florida
Welcome back to another edition of "What Miami real estate are rich people buying?"

On today's episode, New Times highlights the 14,930-square-foot waterfront estate that just sold for a mind-boggling $40 million on Miami Beach's private and ritzy Palm Island — an exclusive community off the MacArthur Causeway where crime boss Al Capone once had a house.
click to enlarge An aerial view of the $40 million Palm Island estate
The waterfront mansion comes with a private dock to house your yacht.
Photo by Compass Florida
It's the priciest recorded sale on Palm and Hibiscus Islands, according to the listing agent, Liz Hogan of real estate group Compass. (You know, just a cool $2,679 per square foot.)

The previous record was set at $32 million when hedge fund executive Ron Ozer purchased a 14,000 square-foot, six-bedroom Palm Island home in February 2023.

40 Palm Avenue, which was designed by "tropical modern" architect Cesar Molina, spans eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four half-baths. The house sits on a 32,000-square-foot lot, according to Miami-Dade County property records.
click to enlarge Interior of a $40 million Palm Island mansion
The home features Mia Cucina cabinetry and Wolf Sub-Zero appliances.
Photo by Compass Florida

The seller was prominent Chilean developer Claudio Fischer's company FK Florida Investments, which had acquired the property for $5.4 million in 2012, according to county records. Fischer is known for co-founding Sun Dream, operator of a large portfolio of casino and resort properties in Latin America. The Palm Island mansion's buyer was MI 8787 LLC, a Delaware firm, care of lawyer Justin Brook, the South Florida Business Journal reports.
click to enlarge Waterfront view at $40 million Palm Island Mansion
The waterfront view at 40 Palm Island Avenue
Photo by Compass Florida
The mansion includes a four-car electric garage, a detached guest house, a home theater, a gym with a sauna and steam room, a private boat dock with 100 feet of waterfront access, and a rooftop terrace that overlooks the Miami skyline. (Don't worry if you have trouble taking the stairs to the rooftop. There is an elevator). The master bedroom has its own private pool and patio.
click to enlarge The primary bedroom inside a $40 million Palm Island estate
The primary bedroom inside a $40 million Palm Island estate
Photo by Compass Florida
"40 Palm Avenue is an exquisite new construction masterpiece on the idyllic Palm Island in Miami Beach," a description of the property reads.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
