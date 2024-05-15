Palm Island Mansion Sells for $40 Million, Breaks Record

Welcome back to another edition of "What Miami real estate are rich people buying?"
On today's episode, New Times highlights the 14,930-square-foot waterfront estate that just sold for a mind-boggling $40 million on Miami Beach's private and ritzy Palm Island — an exclusive community off the MacArthur Causeway where crime boss Al Capone once had a house.
The previous record was set at $32 million when hedge fund executive Ron Ozer purchased a 14,000 square-foot, six-bedroom Palm Island home in February 2023.
40 Palm Avenue, which was designed by "tropical modern" architect Cesar Molina, spans eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four half-baths. The house sits on a 32,000-square-foot lot, according to Miami-Dade County property records.
The seller was prominent Chilean developer Claudio Fischer's company FK Florida Investments, which had acquired the property for $5.4 million in 2012, according to county records. Fischer is known for co-founding Sun Dream, operator of a large portfolio of casino and resort properties in Latin America. The Palm Island mansion's buyer was MI 8787 LLC, a Delaware firm, care of lawyer Justin Brook, the South Florida Business Journal reports.