Palm Island Mansion Sells for $40 Million, Breaks Record

Welcome back to another edition of "What Miami real estate are rich people buying?"On today's episode,highlights the 14,930-square-foot waterfront estate that just sold for a mind-boggling $40 million on Miami Beach's private and ritzy Palm Island — an exclusive community off the MacArthur Causeway where crime boss Al Capone once had a house. It's the priciest recorded sale on Palm and Hibiscus Islands, according to the listing agent, Liz Hogan of real estate group Compass. (You know, just a cool $2,679 per square foot.)The previous record was set at $32 million when hedge fund executive Ron Ozer purchased a 14,000 square-foot, six-bedroom Palm Island home in February 2023.40 Palm Avenue, which was designed by "tropical modern" architect Cesar Molina, spans eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four half-baths. The house sits on a 32,000-square-foot lot, according to Miami-Dade County property records.The seller was prominent Chilean developer Claudio Fischer's company FK Florida Investments, which had acquired the property for $5.4 million in 2012, according to county records. Fischer is known for co-founding Sun Dream, operator of a large portfolio of casino and resort properties in Latin America. The Palm Island mansion's buyer was MI 8787 LLC, a Delaware firm, care of lawyer Justin Brook, thereports.The mansion includes a four-car electric garage, a detached guest house, a home theater, a gym with a sauna and steam room, a private boat dock with 100 feet of waterfront access, and a rooftop terrace that overlooks the Miami skyline. (Don't worry if you have trouble taking the stairs to the rooftop. There is an elevator). The master bedroom has its own private pool and patio."40 Palm Avenue is an exquisite new construction masterpiece on the idyllic Palm Island in Miami Beach," a description of the property reads.