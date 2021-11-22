Home Game? Dolphins Fans Flock to Met Life Stadium to Watch Jets Lose

Every season, thousands of Miami Dolphins fans invade Met Life Stadium — 1,267 miles away from the Hard Rock in the Meadowlands of East Rutherford, New Jersey — to root for their team. At this point, it's the Dolphins' second home.
Rather than break down what was a far-from-impressive win over a bad Jets team, let's take a moment to appreciate the fans that live or traveled to New Jersey for the annual #MetLifeTakeover.
The Dolphins are a 4-7 team, but witnessing these diehards' support, you'd think they're on their way to the Super Bowl.
#MetLifeTakeover ✅ pic.twitter.com/sLgBPY6Kxb— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 21, 2021
Just heading to the game with a few friends. #MetLifeTakeover @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/TJaa29KKw5— Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) November 21, 2021
I can’t even keep up with Twitter. We are absolutely rocking up here. #MetLifeTakeover pic.twitter.com/D4UxiVWpx4— Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) November 21, 2021
@DolfansNYC @MiamiDolphins we out here !!!!! #MetLifeTakeover #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/WiaCbbXcp5— J Groove🔥💨 (@YReckless215) November 21, 2021
Home game? #MetlifeTakeover pic.twitter.com/thQmnAXy9e— Shane (@tuawesome1) November 21, 2021
These were all taken in your house, New York Jets. The Dolphins may be terrible, but never as terrible as you!
#MetLifeTakeover #FinsUp #JetsSuck pic.twitter.com/jY69yGn13A— F the Jets!!! 🐬⬆️ (@Hotstover) November 21, 2021
It's kind of amazing. The Miami Dolphins have won three games in a row. There's even a slim chance they could sneak into the playoffs if they're able to win four or all five of their remaining games. That said, there's probably just as good a chance that your Thanksgiving turkey gets up and runs away to freedom.
Next Sunday the Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers to try to stretch their winning streak to four.