Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Just Threatened a Federal Witness to Protect Donald Trump

In a bid to make President Donald Trump seem like a good person and morally upstanding businessman, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz just tried to publicly blackmail a federal witness.

Michael Cohen, a lawyer who spent years coordinating various sketchy business deals on Trump's behalf, has infamously flipped on his old boss and has been dishing damaging information to the feds. Cohen is set to testify in front of Congress tomorrow, where he is expected to say Trump both exaggerated his net worth to seem important and minimized it to avoid taxes. Some other carnival-like nonsense will also likely occur.

Ahead of that testimony, Gaetz very publicly did something that he is not allowed to do. He blackmailed a witness. In writing. On Twitter.