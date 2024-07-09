Luke Clanton's Journey From Hialeah Greens to PGA Dreams

The rising junior at Florida State University, born and raised in Hialeah, discovered his natural drive for golf under his father's guidance when he was just four years old.
Now, at the age of 20, Clayton has swiftly emerged as a standout amateur in the PGA, securing two consecutive top 10 finishes. This past weekend, he tied for second place with an impressive 24-under par at the John Deere Classic following a strong showing the weekend prior at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he tied for tenth.
Recalling his early years playing in South Florida, Clanton said in an NBC interview that he refined his game at the Country Club of Miami, a 36-hole no-frills facility in Hialeah, known for affordable rounds and untamed greens.
"It's just a little public golf course, but I give all the love to the people there," Clanton said. "It's just proof that you don't need the best of the best."
Clanton spent his childhood immersed in public courses and artificial greens around Hialeah, listening to the instruction of his first coach: his father, David, a South Florida landscaper.
"I grew up playing on plastic greens and artificial greens and playing with U.S. Kids Golf clubs. So, to me, I think the game of golf is awesome because you can learn any way. The journey I've been on — and now here, doing this — it's pretty sweet," Clanton said in a media roundup after his strong finish at the John Deere Classic.
During his childhood, the Clanton family made heavy sacrifices to help his career along. His older sisters gave up hobbies so that the family could afford to fund Clanton's progress as a golfer. After Luke finished first in several Florida tournaments as a young kid, the family decided to go to any lengths to ensure his success.
Clanton stuck with the same U.S. Kids Golf clubs until he turned 12, when he received his first full set of TaylorMade irons, according to the NBC report.Though his current amateur status prevents him from earning prize money on the PGA Tour, he has openly stated that his first and foremost goal is to make a living through professional golf and fund his parents' retirement.
Now, he confidently sports the same trusted clubs he's relied on since the age of 17. Despite the worn and battered appearance of his clubs, Clanton is obviously using them to good effect while keeping his roots close to his heart.
"Seeing my dad and my mom there — the amount of work they put in for me to even be in the position I am now — is unbelievable. I'm just excited to go give them a hug," he told CBS Sports following his second-place finish last weekend.
At FSU, he's already inked his name into the record books, setting the university's single-season record for lowest scoring average. He was also the first Seminole ever to win three straight golf tournaments: the Seminole Intercollegiate, the Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational and the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.
Now, he confidently sports the same trusted clubs he's relied on since the age of 17. Despite the worn and battered appearance of his clubs, Clanton is obviously using them to good effect while keeping his roots close to his heart.
"Seeing my dad and my mom there — the amount of work they put in for me to even be in the position I am now — is unbelievable. I'm just excited to go give them a hug," he told CBS Sports following his second-place finish last weekend.
At FSU, he's already inked his name into the record books, setting the university's single-season record for lowest scoring average. He was also the first Seminole ever to win three straight golf tournaments: the Seminole Intercollegiate, the Valspar Intercollegiate Invitational and the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.
Clanton is set to continue his PGA Tour next weekend on a sponsor exemption at the ISCO Championship in Kentucky, where he is a clear betting favorite. Afterward, he says, he will return home to his family in South Florida before the start of the 3M Open in Minnesota.
With his newfound status as a prime PGA contender, Clanton's journey in the world of golf appears to be just beginning.