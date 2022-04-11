It's Been Ten Years Since the Miami Heat Won Its 2012 NBA Title

That was ten years ago. Approximately 3,650 days. Now, the Heat enters the playoffs once again as the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference — only this time not as the favorite, but as the disrespected.
On the tenth anniversary of the greatest Miami Heat team ever, we look back at a few things that will make you feel like 2012 was five decades ago, instead of just one.
Julia Dale Is All Growed UpBack in 2012, a pint-size little local girl with a gallon-size voice was considered a Miami Heat lucky charm. Back then, Julia Dale made regular appearances singing the national anthem. If she didn't, something seemed off. To the delight of many nostalgic Heat fans, Dale returned to sing the anthem once again in 2021.
What's Julia up to these days? According to her Instagram page, she's graduating from New York University next year. Our little lucky charm is all grown up.
2012 Was Ryan Tannehill's Rookie SeasonWhile the Miami Heat were the talk of the sports universe, the Miami Dolphins were over in the corner, trying to figure things out. At the time, a big step in figuring things out was drafting Ryan Tannehill in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.
Spoiler alert: They did not figure it out. Tannehill has started 131 career NFL games, and still, no one is all that sure if he's a good quarterback. He's now with the Tennessee Titans, teasing a new fanbase like he did with the Dolphins.
Juwan Howard Was on the TeamBefore there was Udonis Haslem, there was Juwan Howard, an 18-year veteran placed at the end of the Miami Heat bench for his leadership and good locker-room vibes.
How long ago was 2012? So long ago that Howard has since spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Heat, and two as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.
"Seven Nation Army" Was the Heat's 2012 AnthemThe White Stripes released the song "Seven Nation Army" in 2003, but it wasn't until the 2012 Miami Heat season that sports truly stole the song and turned it into the more modern version of "We Will Rock You." For the Heat, this was the song that made opponents know it was a wrap. It was the 2012 version of today's "Pepas."
When you hear "Seven Nation Army" blasting from the speakers at a sporting event, know that it was the Miami Heat that put it on the map in 2012.
LeBron Has Earned Two Championships Since 2012For most players, four seasons and a championship ring would be a pretty good career. For LeBron James, it's just something he's done twice since leaving Miami.
LeBron has played four seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers and another four for the Los Angeles Lakers, and won a title with both teams since his first title in 2012 with the Heat. It's crazy to think he could leave the Lakers and do the same thing with another team — and so soon.