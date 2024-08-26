Lawsuit: Miami Jeweler Claims Floyd Mayweather Jr. Stiffed Him for $4M in Luxury Watches, Diamond Jewelry

click to enlarge Photos from the alleged meeting between jeweler Leonard Sulaymanov and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Complaint screenshot

A Miami-based jeweler claims retired world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. owes him nearly $4 million for high-end watches and diamond jewelry he purchased back in 2021, according to a new federal lawsuit.Leonard Sulaymanov is suing Mayweather and his company, The Money Team (TMT), for violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, along with counts of fraud, civil conspiracy, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and civil theft, among other allegations. The suit, which was filed in Miami federal court on August 23, also names rapper Tyga (real name Michael Ray Stevenson), for allegedly failing to pay for a Rolex."This action arises out of a pattern of predatory, unfair, improper, fraudulent, and unscrupulous practices through which defendants used the plaintiff's reputation, business, and inventory to systemically steal and convert the plaintiff's watches and jewelry to their own without paying the full and fair price," states the lawsuit (attached at the end of this story).Through a series of meetings with Mayweather and members of TMT at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in late June 2021, Sulaymanov, who owns Lenzo & Co., claims he sold the boxer a yellow-gold Audemars Piguet watch, two Richard Mille watches, a Patek Philippe watch, a rose-gold Rolex Presidential Day-Date, a diamond ring, and a diamond necklace.The meetings were allegedly arranged by Mayweather's agent, Jona Rechnitz, who is not named in the suit.The jeweler says he received only $267,000 in two down payments before Mayweather left Miami. While Mayweather's crew allegedly demanded that Sulayamnov hand over his phone to ensure privacy during the meeting, Sulayamnov states that he snuck in another phone to document the merchandise Mayweather purchased and the stacks of cash for the down payments."Mayweather was wearing the diamond necklace and diamond ring riding in his TMT van departing from Miami and more recently, Mayweather posted a photograph wearing the necklace with his agent," the complaint states.Two weeks later, Sulaymanov alleges, the jeweler traveled to Las Vegas to meet with Mayweather and rapper Tyga at Rechnitz's request. He claims he brought ten Rolex Presidential Anniversary watches, a Rolex Day-Date 40, and a Richard Mille as requested.At the meeting, Tyga allegedly agreed to pay $79,000 for the Rolex Day-Date. Sulaymanov says Mayweather made more purchases but failed to pay off the existing account balance, "luring plaintiffs into a false sense of security that they would have an ongoing business relationship that would benefit everyone involved."However, as days passed and no wires were being received, Plaintiffs got concerned and started exchanging text messages with Defendants through their agent, Rechnitz, about when payment could be expected," the complaint continues.Sulaymanov included screenshots of text messages allegedly from Rechnitz confirming that the jeweler is owed $1.8 million for the watches. He claims he never received any payments "despite the defendant's written promise" to wire the funds.The lawsuit says Mayweather owes an additional $2 million for the diamond ring and necklace."Defendants have never paid the remaining balance on the purchases made and are indebted to the plaintiffs for over $3,883,657.00," the lawsuit states.Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing in 2017, has fought exhibition matches against YouTuber Logan Paul and most recently, John Gotti III. The eight-round fight, which was held in Arena Ciudad de Mexico on August 25, did not have any judges.