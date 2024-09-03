Key Biscayne Mansion with Rooftop Pickleball Court Listed for $37.5M

Another day, another $40 million mansion has hit the market in South Florida.
The six-bedroom and seven-and-a-half-bathroom waterfront estate at 330 Harbor Dr. on Biscayne Bay could be yours for $37.5 million. Designed by architect Ramon Alonso, the home spans over 7,000 square feet with 120 feet of waterfrontage in Key Biscayne and views of the downtown Miami skyline.
The home, which the listing says is designed for "large-scale indoor and outdoor entertaining," touts resort-style features like massive balconies, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, and ocean views from every room. The mansion also has a dedicated entertainment level with a full gym, spa, sauna, and movie theater.
But we haven't even gotten to the best part of the home: The outdoor area offers a double-level pool, a private dock, and a rooftop pickleball court.
The mansion, which was built in 2014, is listed by Jorge Uribe with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.