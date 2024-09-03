 Key Biscayne Mansion with Rooftop Pickleball Court Listed for $37.5M | Miami New Times
Key Biscayne Mansion with Rooftop Pickleball Court Listed for $37.5M

Attention all pickleball addicts: this is the house for you...if you have $37.5 million to burn.
September 3, 2024
The $37.5 million mansion on Key Biscayne offers stunning views from nearly every room, according to the listing. Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Another day, another $40 million mansion has hit the market in South Florida.

The six-bedroom and seven-and-a-half-bathroom waterfront estate at 330 Harbor Dr. on Biscayne Bay could be yours for $37.5 million. Designed by architect Ramon Alonso, the home spans over 7,000 square feet with 120 feet of waterfrontage in Key Biscayne and views of the downtown Miami skyline. 

The home, which the listing says is designed for "large-scale indoor and outdoor entertaining," touts resort-style features like massive balconies, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, and ocean views from every room. The mansion also has a dedicated entertainment level with a full gym, spa, sauna, and movie theater.

But we haven't even gotten to the best part of the home: The outdoor area offers a double-level pool, a private dock, and a rooftop pickleball court.

The mansion, which was built in 2014, is listed by Jorge Uribe with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
click to enlarge Blue and green pickleball court on roof of the home with the bay in the background
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Large driveway and three-car garage at the front of the house
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Expansive balcony overlooking the bay
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Kitchen inside $37.5 million mansion with large white island
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge bedroom in $37.5 million mansion with water views
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge dining table and living room in Key Biscayne mansion
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Another living room in Key Biscayne mansion with views of water
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Living room inside $37.5 million Key Biscayne home
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge two-level pool at Key Biscayne mansion
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge First floor of the mansion with large winding staircase
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge front of the $37.5 million mansion on Key Biscayne. Photo taken at night.
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Living room next to the pool
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Full gym inside $37.5 million mansion
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
click to enlarge Modern bathroom
Photo by Legendary Production / ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
