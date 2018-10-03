Kanye West Just Visited Pitbull's Miami Charter School for Some Reason

Kanye West has unlimited resources. He is one of the world's most famous people. And yet he apparently has no better place to hunt for new political ideas than the Florida charter school world, which sucks so hard that pop-rapper Pitbull legally is allowed to run his own school in Miami.

The industry's openness to letting a world-famous rapper run a school is, perhaps, why West has been touring Pitbull's SLAM Academy today, mere days after going on a pro-Trump rant that got edited out of last weekend's Saturday Night Live broadcast. He's been posting photos and videos of the tour on Twitter.

Everything about this is nonsense. Will West open his own series of charter schools? Who knows? Who cares at this point? But it is worth noting that, given Yeezy's fervent Trump fandom, that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also visited the same school last year.