Kanye West Just Visited Pitbull's Miami Charter School for Some Reason

Kanye West has unlimited resources. He is one of the world's most famous people. And yet he apparently has no better place to hunt for new political ideas than the Florida charter school world, which sucks so hard that pop-rapper Pitbull legally is allowed to run his own school in Miami.
The industry's openness to letting a world-famous rapper run a school is, perhaps, why West has been touring Pitbull's SLAM Academy today, mere days after going on a pro-Trump rant that got edited out of last weekend's Saturday Night Live broadcast. He's been posting photos and videos of the tour on Twitter.
Everything about this is nonsense. Will West open his own series of charter schools? Who knows? Who cares at this point? But it is worth noting that, given Yeezy's fervent Trump fandom, that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also visited the same school last year.
Also worth noting: Pitbull himself is seemingly not accompanying West on this tour, which either means that West dropped in as a surprise or that Pitbull — who once called Trump a "joke" — does not want to be seen with Kanye for any of a thousand different reasons. (Just yesterday, West was posting videos of himself hanging out with billionaire and Cleveland Cavaliers co-owner Dan Gilbert in Detroit.)
Here's West's series of Miami videos, in which a few SLAM Academy administrators, including Pitbull's partner Fernando Zulueta, babble to West about creating "new cultures" at schools and other such nonsense. The series of tweets literally includes Kanye discussing serotonin-boosting techniques with Zulueta and others:
we're at Pitbulls school SLAM pic.twitter.com/byhISS7jPL— ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2018
And, as Miami Herald education reporter Colleen Wright just noted on Twitter, SLAM Academy isn't exactly an example of a thriving school — it's latest grade from the state was a "D."
