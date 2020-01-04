 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Florida lawmakers have supported Trump's decision to launch an airstrike that killed Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani.
Florida lawmakers have supported Trump's decision to launch an airstrike that killed Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Here's How Much Florida Politicians Have Taken from War Profiteers

Jerry Iannelli | January 4, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

A whole lot of Americans are terrified today, which means defense industry stocks are up. Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump, while literally eating ice cream at Mar-a-Lago, ordered an airstrike that assassinated Qassem Soleimani, the second most powerful person in Iran. Despite the fact that Trump's brain appears to be oxygen-starved and that he likely could not pronounce "Soleimani" without a guide written in crayon, a whole lot of foreign policy experts have spent the end of the week opining that assassinating a foreign leader was a noble and right and correct thing to do to keep Americans safe.

There appears to be zero way to actually confirm that any of this will work out well for Americans, Iranians, or the world at-large. In fact, the overwhelming likelihood is that this will only make the world a more violent and dangerous place. But the bombing was good for one sector of the American economy: defense contractors. Stock prices for the folks who make tanks, jets, bombs, and the like — including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman — are up this week.

Related Stories

Those companies also happen to rain money on politicians — more than $10 million to federal candidates during the 2020 election cycle alone, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. So, using figures from the nonprofit's OpenSecrets website, here's a handy list of how much money every anti-Iran Florida lawmaker has taken from the people who get rich from war.

Sen. Marco Rubio: $377,378

Sen. Rick Scott: $73,911
(The National Institute for Money in State Politics notes he took $5,500 during campaigns for Florida governor as well.)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: $446,350

Rep. Brian Mast: $36,808

Rep. Matt Gaetz: $107,285

Rep. Neal Dunn: $35,800

Rep. Ted Yoho: $36,000

Yoho himself has not tweeted but did share this pro-assassination tweet from Ben Shapiro:

Rep. John Rutherford: $136,150

Rep. Daniel Webster: $28,900

Rep. Gus Bilirakis: $27,700

Rep. Greg Steube: $1,000

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >