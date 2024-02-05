 Internet Roasts Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Over World Cup Announcement | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Internet Roasts Mayor Suarez Over 2026 World Cup Announcement

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants some kudos for World Cup matches in another municipality.
February 5, 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez looks on as David Beckham arrives for a meeting at Miami city hall in July 2018.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez looks on as David Beckham arrives for a meeting at Miami city hall in July 2018. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share this:
After FIFA announced Hard Rock Stadium will be hosting seven games during the 2026 World Cup, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez took it as an opportunity to toot his own horn.

"Just a moment ago, FIFA announced that Miami will be getting the bronze game for the 2026 World Cup," Suarez said in a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This is an effort that I've been engaged in helping bring to our city over many months and even some years."
X users who know the lay of the land were quick to point out that Hard Rock Stadium is located in Miami Gardens, a separate municipality 15 miles away from the City of Miami.

Though Suarez has been promoting the effort to bring the World Cup to Hard Rock Stadium since at least 2021, commenters apparently felt a little more clarity and deference to Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris were in order.

"Miami Gardens is hosting the game not the City of Miami. Maybe this video is better served from @MiamiDadeCounty or @CityofMiaGarden," user @RealJavi G wrote.

"Liar liar," one user chimed in.

"Since the stadium is located in Miami Gardens, why isn’t [Mayor Rodney Harris] making this announcement?" a third asked.

The Miami mayor's back-patting did not end there.

Suarez touted the arrival of soccer superstar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, commencement of construction of the team's new stadium, and FIFA's decision to set up a 60,000-square-foot local headquarters.

"The fact that FIFA has now located its 2026 FIFA World Cup headquarters here in Miami is another one of those great accomplishments and also of course bringing Inter Miami to our city with the finalization of the lease," Suarez added. "It's an exciting time for soccer. This continues to put Miami on the global map."

Last New Times checked, however, FIFA opened the office for its 2026 World Cup headquarters in Coral Gables, not Miami.

One user responded that, "Miami LOVES to market soccer that isn't actually played in Miami. Fraud City, USA."

The comment not-so-subtly refers to how Inter Miami plays in Fort Lauderdale at DRV PNK Stadium as it awaits construction of Miami Freedom Park stadium, which is set to open in Miami in 2025 at the site of the former Melreese Country Club. Suarez and soccer legend David Beckham, a part-owner of Inter Miami, have touted the project together on Suarez's show "Cafecito Talk" and other public forums.

The release of the World Cup schedule comes a year and a half after FIFA's 2022 announcement that Miami Gardens and Hard Rock Stadium would host matches. Miami Gardens' mayor heralded the decision to bring the world's most watched sporting event to his city.

"We have a great partnership with the Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins, who have called our city home for many years, and are so excited FIFA has chosen our great city to host the event," Mayor Harris wrote.

Miami is scheduled to host the 2026 World Cup bronze-medal game, a quarterfinals match, and several group stage matches.

As Suarez pointed out when he made his initial argument for World Cup matches in South Florida, Hard Rock Stadium has hosted several high-profile international soccer matches in years past, including an El Clásico matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2017 International Champions Cup preseason. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

"Manosphere" Influencer Andrew Tate Loses Civil Case Against U.S. Marine Over Sex Trafficking Claims

Law

"Manosphere" Influencer Andrew Tate Loses Civil Case Against U.S. Marine Over Sex Trafficking Claims

By Izzy Kapnick
Miami Dolphins' Easiest Offseason Decision: Pay Christian Wilkins His Money

Sports

Miami Dolphins' Easiest Offseason Decision: Pay Christian Wilkins His Money

By Ryan Yousefi
Israeli Diplomat's Son Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Miami-Area Cop on Motorcycle

Crime

Israeli Diplomat's Son Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Miami-Area Cop on Motorcycle

By Alex DeLuca
Button Up! Debate Rages After Miami Beach Commissioner Proposes "Well-Fitted" Clothing for Staff

Government

Button Up! Debate Rages After Miami Beach Commissioner Proposes "Well-Fitted" Clothing for Staff

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation