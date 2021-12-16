Here's Inter Miami CF's 2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us





Santa Claus isn't the only one coming to town!The 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season will kick off in South Florida when Inter Miami CF plays the Chicago Fire FC on February 26 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.On Wednesday, Inter Miami CF unveiled the 34-match schedule, and just in time for Inter Miami CF fans to pencil them into those crisp new dog and kitten calendars.The team also announced that ESPN+ will stream all regional broadcasts nationally, out-of-market, in the U.S., and any nationally televised matches not aired by an English-language network will be streamed live on Twitter.Coming off of a 2021 rollercoaster campaign that resulted in a 12-5-17 record (41 points), Inter Miami CF looks to improve on its performance — especially in the goals-scored department (just 36 goals in 34 games last season) — in hopes of competing for a spot in the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs scheduled to take place in November.Led by head coach Phil Neville, Inter Miami prepares to bring a new year of fútbol to DRV PNK Stadium with an exciting roster of players, including team captain and 2021 Inter Miami Most Valuable Player Gregore, the club’s 2021 leading scorer and assist provider Gonzalo Higuaín, and the recently signed new star power Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota.Below, you will find a list of every scheduled home and away game for Inter Miami CF this season.Saturday, February 26: Chicago Fire FCSaturday, March 12: Los Angeles Football ClubSaturday, April 2: Houston Dynamo FCSaturday, April 9: New England RevolutionSunday, April 24: Atlanta UnitedSaturday, May 14: D.C. UnitedSunday, May 22: New York Red BullsSaturday, May 28: Portland TimbersSaturday, June 25: Minnesota United FCWednesday, July 13: Philadelphia UnionSaturday, July 16: Charlotte FCSaturday, July 30: FC CincinnatiSaturday, August 13: New York City FCSaturday, August 20: Toronto FCSunday, September 4: Orlando City SCTuesday, September 13: Columbus CrewSunday, October 9: CF MontréalSunday, March 6: Austin FCSaturday, March 19: FC CincinnatiSaturday, April 16: Seattle Sounders FCSaturday, April 30: New England RevolutionSaturday, May 7: Charlotte FCWednesday, May 18 Philadelphia UnionSunday, June 19: Atlanta UnitedMonday, July 4: FC DallasSaturday, July 9: Orlando City SCSaturday, July 23: New York City FCWednesday, August 3: San Jose EarthquakesSaturday, August 6: CF MontréalSaturday, August 27: New York Red BullsWednesday, August 31: Columbus CrewSaturday, September 10: Chicago Fire FCSunday, September 18: D.C. UnitedFriday, September 30: Toronto FC