Inside a $39.5M Miami Beach Mansion Designed by Michael Jordan's Architect

The Miami-based architect has designed homes for Michael Jordan and Matt Damon.
September 6, 2024
Listed for $39.5 million, the three-story Miami Beach mansion was designed by the same architect who created homes for Michael Jordan and Matt Damon.
Listed for $39.5 million, the three-story Miami Beach mansion was designed by the same architect who created homes for Michael Jordan and Matt Damon. Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
You can now permanently vacation like the stars of The Real Housewives of New York City — for $39.5 million.

Listed for sale on August 30, a three-story Miami Beach mansion — rumored to have previously accommodated celebrities including the cast of the aforementioned Housewives, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise — is situated on swanky North Bay Road in Miami Beach.

The resort-style property, which spans 12,804 square feet, boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and over-the-top amenities like a bathtub crafted from a single slab of marble, a ground-level pool equipped with a sunken dining table, and a rooftop pool with panoramic views across Biscayne Bay.

The sleek, marble-swathed home was designed by Zeb Jarosz, a Miami-based architect who previously designed homes for celebrities like Matt Damon, Dan Marino, and Michael Jordan.

"Miami Beach living at its best!" the listing reads.

Indeed.

Built in 2016, the house belongs to Canadian businessman and philanthropist Stan Bharti, who bought it for $29.5 million in 2021 from Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare.

The home is listed with Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny of the Bill and Bryan Team at Douglas Elliman.
The home has stunning panoramic views that stretch 3.5 miles across Biscayne Bay.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
The living room of the property.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
The spa-like bathroom boasts a bathtub crafted from a single slab of marble.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
The spacious primary bedroom.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
The home offers panoramic views of Biscayne Bay from nearly every room.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
The home's sleek kitchen.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
The home also features rooftop pool, said to be one of only a few in Miami.
Photo by @daniel.petroni.photo via Zillow
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
