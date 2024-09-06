Inside a $39.5M Miami Beach Mansion Designed by Michael Jordan's Architect

You can now permanently vacation like the stars of The Real Housewives of New York City — for $39.5 million.
Listed for sale on August 30, a three-story Miami Beach mansion — rumored to have previously accommodated celebrities including the cast of the aforementioned Housewives, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise — is situated on swanky North Bay Road in Miami Beach.
The resort-style property, which spans 12,804 square feet, boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and over-the-top amenities like a bathtub crafted from a single slab of marble, a ground-level pool equipped with a sunken dining table, and a rooftop pool with panoramic views across Biscayne Bay.
The sleek, marble-swathed home was designed by Zeb Jarosz, a Miami-based architect who previously designed homes for celebrities like Matt Damon, Dan Marino, and Michael Jordan.
"Miami Beach living at its best!" the listing reads.
Indeed.
Built in 2016, the house belongs to Canadian businessman and philanthropist Stan Bharti, who bought it for $29.5 million in 2021 from Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare.
The home is listed with Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny of the Bill and Bryan Team at Douglas Elliman.