Report: 500K South Florida Homes at Risk of Storm Surge

The newly released report highlights the Miami metro area's mass exposure to coastal flooding risk from hurricanes.
June 4, 2024
Hurricane Ian tore through Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties on September 28, 2022, producing a historic storm surge that enveloped entire communities and killed more than 40 people. Photo by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

More than half a million Miami homes face the risk of storm surge flooding this hurricane season, according to a new report.

At the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts could be among the most active ever, analytics company CoreLogic released data showing potential exposure to property damage from hurricane-driven storm surge around the United States. The 2024 Hurricane Risk Landscape report estimates that more than 500,000 homes across the Miami metro area are at risk of storm surge this hurricane season.

And the potential cost to rebuild them all? $124 billion. 

"Storm surge poses a significant threat to coastal cities like Miami and New York, where densely populated areas are situated near the coastline," the report reads.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1 and runs through late November.

NOAA has forecast anywhere from 17 to 25 named storms (tropical systems with wind speeds of 39 mph or higher) — eight to 13 of which are predicted to become hurricanes, including four to seven major hurricanes. This Atlantic hurricane season is also expected to have an above-normal West African monsoon, which could develop easterly winds that "seed some of the strongest and longest-lived Atlantic storms."

According to the CoreLogic report, more than 2 million homes in the Miami metro area are at "moderate or greater risk" of exposure to hurricane winds in 2024.

The report notes that Southeastern Florida (that's us!) is the region with the highest probability of a hurricane making landfall in the United States, followed by Harris County in Texas, and Manhattan County in New York.

"Miami-Dade and Manhattan counties are heavily exposed to the coast and are susceptible to any storms, especially from a coastal flooding standpoint," the report notes. "There are a large number of buildings at risk of hurricane damage in all three counties."

As defined by NOAA, a storm surge is "the abnormal rise in seawater level during a storm" — in other words, when water from the ocean is pushed ashore by the force of tropical storms or hurricanes. Often the deadliest element of a hurricane, surge waters from strong storms can rise 15 feet or more above the ordinary sea level, enveloping streets and buildings in coastal areas.

The devastating impact of a large storm surge was seen during Hurricane Ian, which left cities in Lee and Collier counties in ruins in September 2022. More than 40 people drowned in the coastal floodwaters.

Miami-Dade County has identified several surge-planning zones with the potential to see a minimum storm surge of one and a half feet during a hurricane. You can find a map of planning zones here. 
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
