Atlanic Hurricane Season 2024: How to Prepare for the Inevitable

What to Put in a Hurricane-Preparedness Kit

Cases of water (one gallon per person per day) and nonperishable food (enough for at least seven days)

Flashlights, batteries, and a battery-operated or hand-cranked NOAA weather radio for storm updates



Cash and important documents, including photocopies of birth and marriage certificates, driver's licenses, passports, medical records, prescriptions, insurance policies, credit cards, insurance cards, bank numbers, pet records, copies of will and social security card



Two-week supply of medication, necessary medical supplies, and a list of allergies



First aid kit



Sanitation and hygiene products



Toys for children



A list of phone numbers to contact friends and family



Pet supplies (food and water, carrier, leash, collar medications, proper identification, vaccination and medical records)



What to Do Before a Hurricane Arrives



Top off your car's gas tank or charge it if it's an EV

Install hurricane shutters on windows that are not hurricane-proof or impact-resistant as soon possible (do not tape your windows — it will do more harm than good)

tape your windows — it will do more harm than good) Bring potted plants, outdoor furniture, and grills inside (hurricane-force winds can turn a lounge chair into a deadly projectile)

Pay attention to local media and county alerts for evacuation orders, especially if you live in a low-lying area, an evacuation zone, a mobile home, or by the water

Make sure your generator is working properly and has fuel

What Not to Do During a Hurricane

Do not ignore evacuation orders and just "ride out the storm"

Do not drive (stay inside!)

Do not go outside until an official all-clear is issued

Stay away from windows and glass doors

Do not run your generator indoors

Do not use candles — stick to lanterns and flashlights

It's that time of year again:For those new to the area who have yet to experience hurricane season, welcome!is here to provide a handy guide for all your hurricane-prep needs when the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season kicks off on Saturday, June 1, and runs through November 30.As things currently stand, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects a "significantly above-normal season" in 2024 with anywhere from 17 to 25 named storms, four to seven of which will have the potential to become major (Category 3 or higher) hurricanes.The bottom line: This year's forecast is no joke, and, thanks to climate change and global warming, it may well be a sign of things to come.Given the 2024 outlook, we all must be prepared for the day a hurricane warning is issued with a storm brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.Here is how you should prepare — and what you shoulddo during a hurricane.New TimesThe first hurricane sales tax holiday, which begins on Saturday, June 1, and lasts through Friday, June 14, allows residents not to pay the state's 6 percent sales tax on qualifying items for hurricane season. The second tax holiday starts on August 24 and runs through September 6. The Florida Division of Emergency Management provides a full disaster supply checklist. For Miami-Dade County residents, evacuation orders will be announced through miamidade.gov . The county website will provide the list of evacuation centers and emergency evacuation bus pickup locations if you need assistance getting to a county evacuation center. For those of you with pets, please do not leave your furry friends behind. Miami-Dade Animal Services operates pet-friendly evacuation centers, which accept up to four pets per household.Broward County residents can find hurricane updates and evacuation information on the county's official hurricane site . You can also find a copy of the county's emergency evacuation map to determine if you reside in Evacuation Plan A or Evacuation Plan B. Broward will also open shelters , and some will be designated as pet-friendly. Check out both county websites for a list of accepted pets at shelters.