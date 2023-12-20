 HBO's "Hard Knocks" Features Alix Earle, Miami Dolphins' Blowout Win | Miami New Times
Hard Knocks Episode 5: Bromance, Alix Earle, and Return to Form

Two Dolphins' linemen might make a cuter pair than wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his special lady, TikTok star Alix Earle.
December 20, 2023
Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins are two peas in a Dolphin pod.
Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins are two peas in a Dolphin pod. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The fifth episode of Hard Knocks: In-Season was about redemption and friendship: redemption of an embarrassing Monday Night Football loss in the form of the Dolphins' 30-0 blowout of the New York Jets — and the too-cute friendship between defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.

As one would expect, the headline of this week's Hard Knocks featured Miami's rebounding process following the fourth-quarter collapse in their loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

The Dolphins returned to form and are now nursing a two-game lead in the AFC East. Some of their toughest opponents lie ahead in the final three games, but Miami can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Eve. 

None of the teams featured on Hard Knocks have made it to the Super Bowl. But the Dolphins, whose lightning-fast roster and 2023 output are spawning hope of a return to the dominance of their 1970s dynasty, have a fighting chance and sit in the top five franchises favored to win it all.

Jets Punching Bag

What better way to get out of a bad place than to embarrass and dominate your mortal enemy — thanks, New York Jets! Even better is calling your shot just as Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did before Jaylen Waddle's long first-half touchdown score.

Knowing what was coming, McDaniel declared, "I'm really visualizing the one-play drive here." His prediction came to fruition with the 59-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Waddle, and the rest was history in a dominating win over New York.

Hard Knocks rubbed salt in the Jets' wounds with an image of Mary Martinez, a Dolphins fan and teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, marking a big-fat "W" on the classroom board.

The media has covered Martinez all season as she uses Dolphins games as classroom material to teach her students. After marking the saddest "L" next to the Titans' loss, the Jets' "W" just hit perfect.

TikTok & Bromance

You knew it was coming, but HBO finally got around to featuring the Dolphins' inseparable defensive line duo, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. The episode began and ended with their shenanigans, jokes, and otherwise adorable kinship both on and off the field. Honestly, getting a deeper look into their love affair is a delight, and a big plus to come out of what has otherwise been an iffy distraction of a show in the midst of a tense conclusion to the season.

With Sieler locked up long-term as a Dolphin after this year's contract extension, Miami would be wise this offseason to grant Wilkins the huge contract he's earned. If for nothing but the vibes.
As an undercard event to the main-card bromance, HBO also checked in on Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, TikTok megastar and University of Miami alumnus, Alix Earle. The episode features Earle, who has more than six million followers on TikTok, plucking Berrios's eyebrows and setting up a Christmas tree with him.

Football players at-home life — they're just like you and me!

Prediction: Christmas Episode

Next week's episode of Hard Knocks will fall after the Dolphins' Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys, so you can bet whatever Santa brings you that episode six will be holiday-themed. The hope is that it can also end with the Dolphins leaving Hard Rock Stadium victorious and off to celebrate Christmas morning with their loved ones, still atop the AFC playoff chase.

All we want for Christmas is a Dolphins win on Christmas Eve.
