 HBO "Hard Knocks" Finale: The Death of the Miami Dolphins' Super Bowl Hopes | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Hard Knocks Finale: HBO Throws in the Towel Harder Than the Dolphins

The final episode of Hard Knocks chronicled the end of a Miami Dolphins season that inspired the highest hopes, only to end on a painfully familiar note.
January 17, 2024
De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Pennel during the AFC Wild Card playoffs at frigid Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024.
De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Pennel during the AFC Wild Card playoffs at frigid Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Share this:
The Dolphins' demise was televised — available both live and on-demand.

The traumatic collapse of another season of Miami Dolphins football met a merciful end days after time officially expired on the field, with the last episode of Hard Knocks documenting the team's final finger losing its grip on the campaign. Miami's funereal 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night felt like a formality, as did HBO's coverage days later.

One might say HBO accorded the Dolphins the ultimate honor by putting as little effort as possible into its season finale as the Phins themselves did. A tip of the cap for the hospitality, if you will.

The final episode of Hard Knocks felt thrown together at the last minute — much like the Dolphins' locker room, ravaged by injuries and studded with hastily assembled replacements in the waning days. The show presented discombobulated storylines and disjointed topics, exhibiting scant tact in building up to the fact that the Dolphins were about to play the biggest game of the season and, possibly, the franchise's most consequential contest of the past two decades.

You could almost sense HBO's relief that the Dolphins' Hard Knocks campaign was over, even if it meant giving up content and ratings.

A similar feeling was certainly shared by Dolphins fans, who were ready to end the pain and suffering. As the final month's schedule loomed in December, many harbored a nagging suspicion that this was how the script would end.

Cold in More Ways Than One

The theme of Hard Knocks' final episode was simple: frigid conditions. The contest against Kansas City would be the coldest ever for the Dolphins, foreshadowing an offensive performance that couldn't have been any colder and stiffer if random people off the street started at wide receiver for the visiting team.

With Miami's loss to Kansas City and the Detroit Lions winning their first playoff game since 1992, the Dolphins now stand as the franchise with the longest playoff-win drought in the NFL.

Beyond the weather, much of the Hard Knocks season finale focused on Tyreek Hill's first return to Kansas City since the Chiefs traded him to Miami two offseasons ago. That, and the little-known girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, some country singer.

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn't want so much Taylor Swift with our Hard Knocks. But with the way the Dolphins ended 2023-24, the new players who just joined the roster to replace a bevy of injured starters, and the effort the team put forth on the field, we can't blame the HBO crew for cramming in as much Swift time as they could.

Tearful Goodbyes

The final scenes were filled with tears and goodbyes: tears from head coach Mike McDaniel, who expressed regret over not doing a better job, and goodbyes from players, many of whom, such as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, are unsure if they'll ever wear a Dolphins jersey again.

Heading into the offseason, the Dolphins have many more questions than answers, including whether the team should lock up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa long-term.

In his fourth NFL season, Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards, the first Dolphins player to do so since Dan Marino. But given his nearly nonexistent presence in this week's episode, it's fair to wonder whether hundreds of millions of dollars should be spent on a leader who all but disappeared while on the biggest stage.

Let's all hope that stage doesn't include HBO or Hard Knocks next year.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

Unrepentant Miami Con Man Jimmy Sabatino Finds Federal Prison Too Confining

Crime

Unrepentant Miami Con Man Jimmy Sabatino Finds Federal Prison Too Confining

By Alan Prendergast
Zoo Miami Reacts to Ranking Among North America's "Worst Zoos for Elephants"

Animals

Zoo Miami Reacts to Ranking Among North America's "Worst Zoos for Elephants"

By Alex DeLuca
Feds Probe Spate of Brightline Crash Deaths in Melbourne

Transportation

Feds Probe Spate of Brightline Crash Deaths in Melbourne

By Alex DeLuca
Curse of the Tequesta: Newest Evidence in Dolphins Season-Ending Loss to Chiefs

Sports

Curse of the Tequesta: Newest Evidence in Dolphins Season-Ending Loss to Chiefs

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation