Hassan Whiteside Celebrates on Instagram After Getting Traded from Miami Heat

If trends continue to hold, the Miami Heat are set to have a fantastic summer. The Heat entered this year's free agency period with virtually zero salary-cap space, way too many athletic-but-ultimately-mediocre dudes crowding out the lineup, and no clear superstar. They seemed destined for years of mediocrity.

But as of this morning, the Heat are on the verge of trading to take All-NBA talent and locker-room-destroyer Jimmy Butler from the Sixers — and, perhaps more importantly, have finally rid themselves of perennial underachiever Hassan Whiteside.

Now, Whiteside has jumped on Instagram Live to lob some backhanded insults at the Heat. He filmed himself this morning screaming, "We've got shooters! We've got shooters!" from the inside of a car while looking downright elated to be leaving the Heat. Portland certainly does have a few All-NBA-level shooting talents on its squad, but to Heat fans, the post is sure to come across as a snub at his former teammates.

Hassan Whiteside extremely happy with trade news.



“We got shooters... We got shooters. We got shooters. Let’s go!”



(via @youngwhiteside Instagram) pic.twitter.com/eeV8Cq0JZm — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 1, 2019

Generally speaking, players don't publicly celebrate getting traded — trades uproot players' lives and are sometimes carried out against a player's will. But not our boy Hassan. Whiteside pretty clearly hated his time playing for the Heat and was ready to move on.

ESPN's NBA whisperer Adrian Wojnarowski first reported this afternoon that the Heat dealt Whiteside to Portland for two players — center Meyers Leonard and small forward Maurice Harkless. The Heat are still trying to work out a deal that clears enough salary-cap space to bring Butler to Miami, but, in a darkly hilarious twist, the Whiteside deal doesn't actually give the Heat the ability to sign Butler, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. The Heat seemingly just wanted the Whiteside era to end.

Deal is agreed on, per sources. https://t.co/2Xr7OfAEI6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

And why wouldn't they? Whiteside and the team appeared to have been at odds for years. Whiteside is a man gifted with absolutely immense physical talents who either can't or wasn't interested in pushing himself to compete during close or vital games. The dude would just absolutely vanish during games when it mattered most. Last December, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra benched Whiteside during the fourth quarter of a game against the Orlando Magic, and Whiteside responded by leaving the bench entirely and vanishing to the locker room. (He claimed he needed to go the bathroom.)

By March, the Heat had pretty much permanently given Whiteside a bench role, which is not something any team wants to say about a guy getting paid $98 million over four years. Throughout the last year, lead New Times sports-take writer Ryan Yousefi had been begging the Heat to find a way to dump Whiteside's contract. Frankly, the Heat had committed so much money to Whiteside that it often appeared trading him was impossible.

But as of today, he's finally gone. And both Heat fans and Whiteside himself seem pretty darn happy about it.