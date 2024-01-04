 "Hard Knocks" Relives Miami Dolphins' Pre-Playoff Pain on Episode 7 | Miami New Times
Hard Knocks Episode 7: Dolphins Get Snuffed on HBO After Dark

HBO's rehashing of the Dolphins' painful loss deserved an NC-17 rating.
January 4, 2024
Linebacker Bradley Chubb injured on the field at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb injured on the field at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
Some episodes of the Miami Dolphins' appearance on Hard Knocks: In-Season have been hard to watch. Then there was this week's episode — a snuff film that belongs only on a VHS tape held within a box at the Miami Police Department evidence locker.

The Dolphins' 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was bad enough, but it was pure masochism to relive it on HBO, MAX, or whatever underground illegal streaming site that should have carried this monstrosity and waste of 4D footage.

In previous weeks, it's occurred to us that Hard Knocks film crews were embedded deep within the Dolphins crew. Still, for some reason, the horror of this week's loss distracted us from the fact that 27 potbellied gray-shirt-wearing cameramen were documenting the entire thing.

Nevertheless, we watch. Because, as Phins fans, we're programmed for post-Christmas punishment.

Too Much Baltimore

An episode of Hard Knocks normally spends most of its airtime leading up to the Sunday game. This week, the powers that be decided we needed a game-heavy episode. Many remarked on how little HBO did to promote this latest installment, and, fittingly, it began by following the Dolphins' kicker, Jason Sanders, as he made pizza at home by his pool.

Eventually, viewers were provided the full story of the Dolphin's 56-19 loss. Unfortunately, the ending featured a deeper look into the ACL tear of Miami's Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb.

After the game, coach Mike McDaniel made it clear he regretted having Chubb still in the game down 30 points. Regret all around — for those who witnessed the debacle live and perhaps more so for those who tuned in to watch it replay on Hard Knocks.

Next Week: Do or (Eventually) Die

The Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium with the AFC East divisional title on the line. Sure, if Miami loses, they're still going to be in the playoffs as the sixth seed. That means we'll receive another episode of Hard Knocks, but it still feels like an elimination game for some reason.

The team is facing hardship without question. The defense will have to step up in the absence of Chubb and linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who is out for the season with an Achilles tear. The Dolphins offense is beyond banged up as well, with receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert dealing with injuries. Tyreek Hill, the NFL's leading receiver, is not only struggling with a foot injury but also had to deal with a large fire at his mansion on Wednesday.

Next week, the flashing colors you see on the screen when Hard Knocks airs Tuesday night will either be joyous, marking the Dolphins clinching the division and a second-overall seed in the AFC, or painful, a seeming walk of shame to an eventual death the next week.

Bills versus Dolphins in January with lots on the line? We feel like we've already seen this movie before. 
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
