Hard Knocks Episode 7: Dolphins Get Snuffed on HBO After Dark

The impact of Dolphins losing star pass rusher and leader Bradley Chubb to a torn ACL + how Mike McDaniel’s decision to keep Chubb & starters in late in the 4th quarter down 30 will have a lasting impact on Dolphins defense.



From @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/CVfxbh7BpA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 1, 2024

Too Much Baltimore

Bills vs. Dolphins. Game 272.



Winner clinches the 2 seed and the AFC East. 🍿 #NFLSeasonFinale pic.twitter.com/PXmQVuFNcF — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Next Week: Do or (Eventually) Die

Some episodes of the Miami Dolphins' appearance onhave been hard to watch. Then there was this week's episode — a snuff film that belongs only on a VHS tape held within a box at the Miami Police Department evidence locker.The Dolphins' 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was bad enough, but it was pure masochism to relive it on HBO, MAX, or whatever underground illegal streaming site that should have carried this monstrosity and waste of 4D footage.In previous weeks, it's occurred to us thatfilm crews were embedded deep within the Dolphins crew. Still, for some reason, the horror of this week's loss distracted us from the fact that 27 potbellied gray-shirt-wearing cameramen were documenting the entire thing.Nevertheless, we watch. Because, as Phins fans, we're programmed for post-Christmas punishment.An episode ofnormally spends most of its airtime leading up to the Sunday game. This week, the powers that be decided we needed a game-heavy episode. Many remarked on how little HBO did to promote this latest installment, and, fittingly, it began by following the Dolphins' kicker, Jason Sanders, as he made pizza at home by his pool.Eventually, viewers were provided the full story of the Dolphin's 56-19 loss. Unfortunately, the ending featured a deeper look into the ACL tear of Miami's Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb.After the game, coach Mike McDaniel made it clear he regretted having Chubb still in the game down 30 points. Regret all around — for those who witnessed the debacle live and perhaps more so for those who tuned in to watch it replay onThe Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium with the AFC East divisional title on the line. Sure, if Miami loses, they're still going to be in the playoffs as the sixth seed. That means we'll receive another episode of, but it still feels like an elimination game for some reason.The team is facing hardship without question. The defense will have to step up in the absence of Chubb and linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who is out for the season with an Achilles tear. The Dolphins offense is beyond banged up as well, with receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert dealing with injuries. Tyreek Hill, the NFL's leading receiver, is not only struggling with a foot injury but also had to deal with a large fire at his mansion on Wednesday.Next week, the flashing colors you see on the screen whenairs Tuesday night will either be joyous, marking the Dolphins clinching the division and a second-overall seed in the AFC, or painful, a seeming walk of shame to an eventual death the next week.Bills versus Dolphins in January with lots on the line? We feel like we've already seen this movie before.