 Great White Sharks Recently Spotted Off Florida Coast: A List | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

List of Great White Sharks Recently Spotted Off Florida Coast

A research group, whose motto is "facts over fear," has tracked several great white sharks near Florida shores.
July 8, 2024
Great white shark with the afternoon light in its open jaws at the Neptune Islands, Spencer Gulf, South Australia.
Great white shark with the afternoon light in its open jaws at the Neptune Islands, Spencer Gulf, South Australia. Photo by Alastair Pollock/Getty Images
Share this:
Let's be clear: sharks already have a bad enough reputation. As the late Jaws author Peter Benchley once wrote: "Sharks don't target human beings, and they certainly don't hold grudges." Research has agreed — that despite gory horror movies like Jaws and The Meg, the predators aren't really that interested in feasting on human flesh.

But while sharks are not out to make you their lunch, it can and does happen.

Florida is the state with the most documented shark attacks in the U.S., and the incidents often make national news. Last week, a shark bit a man's foot in New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida's shark attack capital — an incident that provided ample headlines in advance of Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."

One of the research groups looking to cut through the sensationalism, dispel sharks' bad rap, and further conservation efforts is OCEARCH. The group has dozens of marine expeditions and a wealth of shark research under its belt, with a new multimillion-dollar research center set to be built in Mayport, Florida.

Thanks to satellite trackers OCEARCH has implanted on sharks' fins, Floridians can now keep an eye on a handful of sharks that might be lurking around their local beach. The group, whose motto is "facts over fear," says that millions of people around the world have viewed its trackers, which let users see locations of tagged sharks and other marine animals in "near-real time, learning alongside scientists as they conduct their research."

We trust that folks will employ the tracker to fuel their interest in shark research, not as a means to ease their galeophobia (i.e. fear of sharks) by keeping dibs on large, celebrity sharks before heading to the ocean.

In any event, here's a handy dandy list of sharks recently tracked around Florida (spoiler alert: they're all great whites!):

Sarah

She's a Key West girly.

Sarah, a 10-foot juvenile female, was hanging around the Keys late last year. She was pinged twice in December 2023 in the Straits of Florida.

She weighed 632 pounds at last count and has traveled more than 2,700 miles since she was first tagged in Nova Scotia in 2021.
click to enlarge A juvenile great white shark swims as light shines through the water.
Sarah was the fourth white shark sampled, tagged, and released during OCEARCH's Expedition Nova Scotia 2021.
Photo by OCEARCH

Jekyll

The 9-foot juvenile male was last tracked off Florida's coast in February 2024, slightly west of our girl Sarah.

First tagged in Jekyll Island, Georgia in 2022, the then-395-pound shark traveled hundreds of miles south to the coast of Key West, during which he stopped to spend a weekend off the shores of Miami.
click to enlarge A great white shark in a research tank with its jaws open wide
Jekyll was OCEARCH's 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic
Photo by OCEARCH

Breton

He's an aspiring artist.

The hefty 1,400-pound male became famous after OCEARCH pointed out that tracked points of his movements created a "self portrait" — what appears to be a drawing of a large shark spanning the country's east coast.

He was last tracked off the coast of Port St. Lucie on July 3.

First tagged in Nova Scotia in 2020, the 13.3-foot shark has traveled a whopping 35,599 miles since then.
click to enlarge A large great white shark is brought aboard a research vessel
Breton the great white shark was named after Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, where he was tagged.
Photo by OCEARCH

Bob

Bob, another big boy who weighs 1,300 pounds, was last tracked off the coast of Jacksonville in March. He'd apparently been hanging around North Florida for a good portion of this past winter.

The 13-foot male adult was first tagged in Nova Scotia in 2021 (like Sarah!) and has since traveled more than 4,000 miles.

He is named after OCEARCH chief scientist Dr. Robert (Bob) Hueter, a pioneer in shark science.
click to enlarge A great white shark with a satellite tag on its fin lies atop a wooden platform
Bob, the great white shark, on an OCEARCH platform during research tagging
Photo by OCEARCH
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Exclusive: Miami-Dade Hired Convicted Contract Scammer to Oversee County Contracts

Crime

Exclusive: Miami-Dade Hired Convicted Contract Scammer to Oversee County Contracts

By Alex DeLuca
Here We Go Again? Rickenbacker Ramp Closures Begin July 8

Downtown Miami

Here We Go Again? Rickenbacker Ramp Closures Begin July 8

By Naomi Feinstein
Six Most Devastating Hurricanes in South Florida History

History

Six Most Devastating Hurricanes in South Florida History

By Alex DeLuca
Several Injured, One Dead in Shooting at Plaza Near Miami International Airport

Crime

Several Injured, One Dead in Shooting at Plaza Near Miami International Airport

By Theo Karantsalis
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation