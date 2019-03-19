Coral Gables Mayor Says Trailer Park "Will Disappear" and Be Replaced With Nicer Homes

Political issues in cushy, wealthy, coddled Coral Gables are typically boring. But every once in a while, the city's mayor acknowledges he's planning to bulldoze an entire neighborhood full of poor people.

Case in point: Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli openly admitted in a city candidate debate last week that his wealthy city plans to annex a lower-income area of Miami-Dade County and bulldoze the Gables Trailer Park, which is located there.

"One of the issues, though, is the trailer park," Valdés-Fauli said during a March 14 candidate forum for the upcoming 2019 election. "We don't want a trailer park in Coral Gables. But we have negotiated — our former city manager and current city manager — negotiated with the owner of the trailer park to make that into very nice housing. Very, very nice housing for new residents of Little Gables. And the trailer park will disappear."

Valdés-Fauli then, as part of a follow-up question, added that the new living spaces would "not be low-income" housing, but would "be affordable" and pitched more to "young couples."

Valdés- Fauli's competitor in 2019, Jeanette Slesnick, wasn't exactly gung-ho about protecting the elderly trailer-park residents, either. If the city annexes Little Gables and plows over the trailer park, the area "will expand and become gentrified and be a huge asset to Coral Gables. It will also offer affordable housing," she said, adding the homes would be pitched with prices for "police officers and teachers," as opposed to the low-income residents who already live on that land.

The statements were both stunning and entirely predictable. The town has, for years, been fighting to annex two sections of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that border the city. And in 2017, New Times wrote that the city was planning on "removing the trailer park" entirely and replacing the area with new construction. About 90 trailers sit in the area, which mostly contains elderly residents who can't afford rents in other places. As of 2017, many of the trailer park residents were paying just $500 per month to live in the homes, a major bargain in rent-crunched Miami.

Amazingly, City Attorney Miriam Soler-Ramos openly said during a 2017 city commission meeting that it would be beneficial for the city if trailer-park residents just moved to a different part of Florida. "It's doable because it also does not necessarily have to be — if people are willing to move elsewhere, Orlando or wherever — it's possible as long as they agree," she said that year.

Gables Trailer Park Google

The city has long been trying to annex both Little Gables and two unincorporated areas called High Pines and Ponce Davis. City officials in favor of the plan have long argued that the city could use the added tax revenue from the new neighborhoods and that the new areas will benefit from better social services from the city of Coral Gables, as opposed to Miami-Dade County. A city survey conducted in 2017 showed that 68 percent of residents favored the annexation plans.

But not everyone agrees. Some city and county officials and residents have warned that the annexation might be more expensive than advertised — in a December 2018 meeting of the Miami-Dade County Planning and Advisory Board city fire officials and other consultants warned that mandatory city clean-up efforts in Little Gables, specifically, might actually force the city to spend more money than it would take in in new tax revenue.

County-level agencies seem fairly opposed to the annexation plans, if only for self-interested reasons. On December 3, a county Office of Management and Budget Official, Jorge Fernandez, issued a memo to the county Planning board in which he warned that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue would lose $523,473 per year in revenue if the Coral Gables Fire Department takes over patrolling that stretch of land.

But the biggest question, however, is what happens to the elderly residents who may be cleared out of the Gables Trailer Park. The city has not yet explained whether the park's existing residents will be welcomed back into any new structures built on the land. But historical precedents don't seem great: In 2016, a Chinese investment company called "Wealthy Delight" (seriously) bought the Little Farm Trailer Park in El Portal and bulldozed the 240 homes on the property. In exchange, each resident was then paid a paltry $1,375.