Broward Proud Boy Barry Ramey's Jan. 6 Arrest Reveals "Multiple Confidential Human Sources"

Proud Boy Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, was arrested Thursday in Plantation for his involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Though a handful of local Proud Boys have been arrested for their roles in the deadly attack — most recently, Enrique Tarrio, the group's former chairman — documents filed in connection with Ramey's arrest reveal that "multiple confidential human sources" have provided information, including a "master list" of Proud Boys operating locally, to the Miami office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to an affidavit an FBI special agent submitted last Wednesday. (A copy of the affidavit is embedded at the bottom of this story.)
A Miami Proud Boy who spoke to New Times on the condition of anonymity says the organization immediately scrubbed Ramey from all Proud Boys communication channels and is now clearing out its online chat rooms, wiping its digital footprint, and removing a number of members from its ranks.
"We took [Ramey] out of every chat as of yesterday," the Miami Proud Boy said late last week. "We're cleaning house. We have a list of disavowed members who some chapters are keeping around, and we're getting rid of everybody."
After a January 2021 Reuters story revealed that Tarrio had worked as an informant following his 2012 arrest for relabeling stolen diabetes test kits, some Proud Boys suspected their former leader was still working as a federal informant. They went so far as to call Tarrio a "rat" even though there was no concrete evidence to suggest he was still cooperating with law enforcement.
Allegations regarding Tarrio aside, the FBI affidavit submitted last week states that "multiple" people know of Proud Boys working with law enforcement. The special agent who submitted the affidavit did not reveal identities or state whether the informants are current or former members of the organization.
"If Enrique was a fed, he wouldn't have been picked up and put in jail. He wouldn't have been denied bail. He would be home with an ankle bracelet," says the Miami Proud Boy who spoke with New Times.
More people have been arrested for their involvement in the insurrection in Florida than in any other state. Though not every person arrested in Florida was a member of the Proud Boys (e.g., Mason "#Tweedledumb" Courson of Tamarac), the group, which describes itself as a "Western chauvinist" men's drinking club, has been heavily implicated in the planning of the Capitol riot. Proud Boys Gabriel Garcia and Gilbert Fonticoba had been arrested for their roles in January 6 attack, and Tarrio was arrested at his Miami home in March and charged with conspiracy for his alleged role in orchestrating the insurrection.
Ramey is the latest local Proud Boy to be taken into custody.
In the recent Statement of Facts affidavit, the Miami FBI special agent describes how images and photos posted on the social-networking platform Parler show a man identified as Ramey among the crowd at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Footage reviewed by the FBI shows Ramey spraying two U.S. Capitol Police officers in the eyes with an unidentified orange substance and forcing officers up a set of stairs along with a large crowd yelling "push."
Ramey has been charged with impeding and assaulting a federal law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and engaging in physical violence at the Capitol.
The affidavit mentions at least one instance where Ramey appears to attempt to intimidate the FBI special agent investigating him. On April 8, two months after leaving a business card with one of Ramey's associates, the agent received a phone call from an unknown number. The agent recognized Ramey's voice, and the caller stated the agent's home address. The agent then received a text from that same number with the vehicle identification number (VIN) of a car the agent previously owned.
Less than two weeks after the phone exchange, Ramey was arrested in Plantation.
According to the Miami Proud Boy who spoke with New Times, Ramey was not a member of the Proud Boys at the time of the insurrection but joined the Broward chapter sometime later.
Ramey is being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. At the time of this writing, he had not been assigned an attorney, and New Times was unable to reach him for comment.