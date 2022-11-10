Flight 401 Memorial Marks 50th Anniversary of Crash

Beverly Raposa was a bubbly, 23-year-old flight attendant onboard Eastern Airlines Flight 401 from New York to Miami when the plane slammed into the Everglades at 225 miles per hour near midnight on December 29, 1972.
Of the 176 people aboard, 101 people died in the crash, which at the time marked one of the deadliest plane crashes in the nation's history.
"It was like being in a tornado," recounts Raposa, of Fort Lauderdale. “Then everything was quiet.”
Fifty years later, she and other survivors will unveil a 2,385-pound granite monument near a Miami Springs golf course to honor the "101 souls that perished and the 75 survivors."
"So, you in fact were on that airplane, [Flight] 401?" Miami Springs City Councilman Bob Best asked Raposa at a June city council meeting before leaders unanimously approved the memorial's placement.
"Oh, yes, I rode that down," said the 5-foot-2 Raposa, now 73, a former Miami Springs resident. "The NTSB, when they studied it, said this crash is unsurvivable."
The plane was a state-of-the-art Lockheed L-1011-1 Tristar wide-body jet that lifted from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport at 9:20 p.m. for a routine flight to Miami International Airport, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) crash report.
The captain, 55 year old Robert Loft, was a DC-8 pilot who had two-and-a-half hours of training in the new L-1011 plane, the report states.
The flight diverted from its approach to the Miami airport because an onboard indicator did not signal the nose gear was locked in the down position.
"Ah, tower this is Eastern, ah, 401. It looks like we're gonna have to circle. We don't have a light on our nose gear yet,” Loft said.
The aircraft was advised by air traffic control to climb 2,000 feet as Loft directed the first officer to engage the autopilot.
"Eastern, ah 401, how are things coming out there?"
"We did something to the altitude," the first officer said.
"Hey, what's happening here?" said Loft at 11:42 p.m., seconds before flight tower operators heard a click and six beeps.
Nicknamed the “Whisperliner” for its smooth and quiet ride, the plane's engines and wings tore off and did end-to-end cartwheels, leaving divots in the earth.
Fires crackled in the jet-fuel-coated sawgrass, 18 miles west of Miami International Airport, where a quarter-mile swath of mangroves was strewn with food trays, carry-on bags, and bodies.
Government investigators took a less-supernatural approach and cited four possible causes for the crash: subtle incapacitation of the pilot, issues with autoflight system operation, flight crew training lapses, and flight crew distractions.
A medical examiner's report revealed that Captain Loft had a tumor that “displaced and thinned the adjacent right occipital lobe of the brain.” (The occipital lobe is primarily responsible for visual processing.)
Raposa tells New Times that she got the idea for a 50th anniversary from Miami Herald reporter Luisa Yanez when she covered Flight 401’s 37th anniversary.
"People from Denver and New York have already told me they are flying here, and lots of Eastern people from all over Florida and beyond have said they will be attending," wrote Raposa in an email to city leaders.
The Eastern Airlines Flight 401 Memorial Group has been actively raising funds for the project, which is estimated to cost about $600,000, according to the City of Miami Springs.
The memorial will be located where a runway once ran through the middle of the city.
The public is invited to the monument unveiling at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, near the 700 block of Curtiss Parkway.