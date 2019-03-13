Florida GOP Chair Tells Undocumented Immigrants to "Use Public Transportation" or Risk Arrest Under New Bill

Joe Gruters, the Florida state senator, ex-Trump campaign chair in Florida, and current state Republican party leader, has a pretty transparent message to undocumented immigrants in his state: Don't bother driving. As part of the deeply racist and controversial "anti-sanctuary-city" bill he's proposing, SB 168, Gruters admitted on camera yesterday that his bill would lead to immigrants getting deported for minor traffic infractions.

His solution? He callously told undocumented immigrants to use public transportation, which basically does not exist in Florida, thanks to lawmakers like Gruters.

"If people don't have driver's licenses, my guess is to do your best to do public transportation," Gruters said yesterday during a press gaggle.

Here is @JoeGruters, chair of the FL Republican Party, admitting that his family separation Senate Bill 168 would lead to the detention and deportation of immigrants in Florida driving without a license for everyday things. His advice for them? Use public transit. pic.twitter.com/z8zr33Et74 — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) March 13, 2019

Two points here: For one, it's nightmarishly difficult to survive in Florida using only public transit, even in urban centers such as Miami. Two, and perhaps more importantly: No one's arguing that driving without a license should be legal. The issue is that Gruters, who looks like a potato brought to life by a racist warlock, wants to turn it into a deportable offense.

Importantly, Gruters is pushing his bill, which would force municipalities to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, despite the fact that there are no actual "sanctuary cities" in Florida. Miami-Dade County, for example, began holding immigrant detainees on behalf of ICE in January 2017, mere days after Donald Trump took office. Since then, Miami-Dade County has not received any financial benefit from the Trump Administration, but has blown millions of dollars holding ICE detainees and has also been sued for holding American citizens in jail by accident. The county was warned those things would happen.

This is also far from the first time someone in the state legislature has pushed an anti-" sanctuary " crackdown. But while those bills ultimately stalled in the past, Gruters' legislation has a shot at becoming law, since Governor Ron DeSantis' single-largest campaign promise was to crack down on immigrants in Florida. The bill has already sailed through two House committees.

The House Infrastructure and Security Committee held a meeting for the bill yesterday in Tallahassee. Before the meeting started, immigrant activists tried to visit Gruters' Tallahassee office — but say they were not allowed to speak to the lawmaker. Instead, activists say a Gruters staffer asked whether one labor-rights organizer, Maria Asunción Bilbao, was "a criminal," because Gruters' bill allegedly only applies to "criminals."

Activists also posted photos of an amazingly offensive poster of undocumented immigrant "criminals" outside his office, despite the fact that immigrants statistically commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans:

We tried meeting with Senator @JoeGruters today about his family separation Senate Bill 168 and were treated rudely. His staff asked us if we were criminals and threatened to call security. By the way check out the extremely xenophobic anti-immigrant poster in his office. pic.twitter.com/XygL6jhJZW — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) March 12, 2019

Hours after that office visit, the Infrastructure and Security Committee held its meeting. That event descended into chaos — during the section of the meeting devoted to public comments, members of an anti-immigrant group, Floridians for Immigration Enforcement (FLIMEN), spoke in favor of the bill. (According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, FLIMEN is affiliated with the national Federation for American Immigration Reform anti-immigrant hate group.)

After the bill passed through the committee, activists reportedly shouted "Shame on you!" at lawmakers at the meeting, and some were escorted out of the room by security.

The room erupts into shouts of “shame on you.”



Because of time constraints, very few of these people got to testify, despite driving long distances. pic.twitter.com/77Q2mIkLyi — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) March 12, 2019

But while the bill is still up for a vote, activist groups have continued to speak out against its possible implementation. The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, for example, has consistently warned lawmakers not to pass SB 168, especially since, in addition to hurting and terrifying undocumented people, the rule would lead to more U.S. citizens being detained by mistake.

"SB168, a misguided and discriminatory anti-immigrant bill, would endanger immigrants and people of color in Florida," the ACLU of Florida tweeted yesterday.