 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
State Sen. Joe GrutersEXPAND
State Sen. Joe Gruters
Tomas Kennedy / Twitter

Florida GOP Chair Tells Undocumented Immigrants to "Use Public Transportation" or Risk Arrest Under New Bill

Jerry Iannelli | March 13, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

Joe Gruters, the Florida state senator, ex-Trump campaign chair in Florida, and current state Republican party leader, has a pretty transparent message to undocumented immigrants in his state: Don't bother driving. As part of the deeply racist and controversial "anti-sanctuary-city" bill he's proposing, SB 168, Gruters admitted on camera yesterday that his bill would lead to immigrants getting deported for minor traffic infractions.

His solution? He callously told undocumented immigrants to use public transportation, which basically does not exist in Florida, thanks to lawmakers like Gruters.

"If people don't have driver's licenses, my guess is to do your best to do public transportation," Gruters said yesterday during a press gaggle.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Two points here: For one, it's nightmarishly difficult to survive in Florida using only public transit, even in urban centers such as Miami. Two, and perhaps more importantly: No one's arguing that driving without a license should be legal. The issue is that Gruters, who looks like a potato brought to life by a racist warlock, wants to turn it into a deportable offense.

Importantly, Gruters is pushing his bill, which would force municipalities to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, despite the fact that there are no actual "sanctuary cities" in Florida. Miami-Dade County, for example, began holding immigrant detainees on behalf of ICE in January 2017, mere days after Donald Trump took office. Since then, Miami-Dade County has not received any financial benefit from the Trump Administration, but has blown millions of dollars holding ICE detainees and has also been sued for holding American citizens in jail by accident. The county was warned those things would happen.

This is also far from the first time someone in the state legislature has pushed an anti-"sanctuary" crackdown. But while those bills ultimately stalled in the past, Gruters' legislation has a shot at becoming law, since Governor Ron DeSantis' single-largest campaign promise was to crack down on immigrants in Florida. The bill has already sailed through two House committees.

The House Infrastructure and Security Committee held a meeting for the bill yesterday in Tallahassee. Before the meeting started, immigrant activists tried to visit Gruters' Tallahassee office — but say they were not allowed to speak to the lawmaker. Instead, activists say a Gruters staffer asked whether one labor-rights organizer, Maria Asunción Bilbao, was "a criminal," because Gruters' bill allegedly only applies to "criminals."

Activists also posted photos of an amazingly offensive poster of undocumented immigrant "criminals" outside his office, despite the fact that immigrants statistically commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans:

Hours after that office visit, the Infrastructure and Security Committee held its meeting. That event descended into chaos — during the section of the meeting devoted to public comments, members of an anti-immigrant group, Floridians for Immigration Enforcement (FLIMEN), spoke in favor of the bill. (According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, FLIMEN is affiliated with the national Federation for American Immigration Reform anti-immigrant hate group.)

After the bill passed through the committee, activists reportedly shouted "Shame on you!" at lawmakers at the meeting, and some were escorted out of the room by security.

But while the bill is still up for a vote, activist groups have continued to speak out against its possible implementation. The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, for example, has consistently warned lawmakers not to pass SB 168, especially since, in addition to hurting and terrifying undocumented people, the rule would lead to more U.S. citizens being detained by mistake.

"SB168, a misguided and discriminatory anti-immigrant bill, would endanger immigrants and people of color in Florida," the ACLU of Florida tweeted yesterday.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: