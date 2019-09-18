 


    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Money talks and BangBros is coming in strong with a huge number.
Photo by Roberto Ogusku / Wikimedia Commons

Five Reasons Miami-Dade Should Accept BangBros' $10 Million Arena Naming-Rights Offer

Ryan Yousefi | September 18, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Since 1997, American Airlines has had naming rights of the arena where the Miami Heat plays basketball — a deal that has paid the airline back many times over as its name has been in front of thousands of cameras at Heat games for more than two decades. Come this time next year, though, naming rights could switch to a company that specializes in people getting laid on camera.

Last week, BangBros — a Miami-based internet porn company you're definitely already familiar with, you liar — came in with a $10 million-per-year offer for naming rights. Many obeservers have scoffed at the possibility that Miami-Dade County would take BangBros up on the offer, but we at New Times are not those people. Nay, nay, we say. We like the idea, in fact. The "BBC" (BangBros Center) has a nice ring to it, the money is on point, and it's 2019, dammit.

We like the idea so much we put together a list showing why the team should totally consider the name change. When the Heat takes the court next season, here are five reasons it should be under the bright lights of the largest porn set in the world.

Miami and sex go together like peanut butter and jelly. The Miami Heat's telecast has always had a very Miami Heat After Dark feel. It's not that Fox Sports Sun or the team tries to make it that way — it's that sex oozes into everything South Florida does, and the Heat should embrace that fact.

The BangBros folks aren't out here selling cocaine or even telling your kids to vape. They're providing a completely legal service that is in such high demand they can afford to pay $10 million to see their company's name plastered all over a building. Sex is all around us, even when you're at a Heat game. Don't be such a prude.

Miami-Dade has been getting pennies for the naming rights and should take the best offer. In 1999, Miami-Dade County sold the naming rights to the Heat arena to American Airlines in a 20-year deal that paid out $42 million over the life of the contract. BangBros is offering nearly 25 percent of that deal for next year alone. The $10 million-per-year offer would rank toward the top of all naming-rights negotiations after having one of the worst deals in sports for two decades.

BangBros is offering good money, and it would be rude to turn it down. I'd use hand sanitizer before taking it to the bank, but money talks and BangBros is coming in strong with a huge number.

The Miami Heat "BangBros" is too perfect of an answer to the Warriors' "Splash Bros." Nicknames are hard, so when you find a good one you must hold on tight to it. That's why this incarnation of the Miami Heat — regardless of how the situation plays out — must henceforth be referred to as the "BangBros," a gritty basketball team that isn't afraid to get their hands, or anything else, dirty.

Think about it: Jimmy Butler takes a charge, then gets up to passionately high-five an eagerly awaiting Justise Winslow, who on the next possession makes an and-1 basket after getting hacked on the forearm. Heat play-by-play man Eric Reid shouts out, "That's why they call them the BangBros!" It's almost too perfect, and I'm getting goosebumps just writing about it.

Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena
Photo by Guillaume Capron / Flickr

It would be a middle finger to all the haters. For whatever reason, since LeBron James came to Miami, it's been the en vogue thing to take digs at the Heat and its fanbase. Half-empty stadium at tip-off? Bad fans! The Heat win a title with (gasp!) good players they acquired in free agency? They're ruining the league! Change the rules, but also let's all copy the blueprint!

The Heat can't win in the rest of the nation's eyes, so it's damn-well time we accepted the WWE heel/villain role they want to give us and play up to it. Making other teams say that the Heat play in the BangBros Arena would be hilarious. Eat it.

We hope your kids ask you what a "BangBros" is, Indiana! Don't start none, won't be none.

Give this to Heat fans.
Photo by Alex Broadwell

Cocky Heat fans deserve this. Enough of the boring software companies, smoothie companies, soft drinks, and airlines — it's time to name a place meant for entertainment after something... well, entertaining. Let cocky Heat fans flourish inside a center named after something that is so offensive to outsiders that it hurts them inside to even buy a ticket to the place.

Give this to Heat fans. Take the money and run. Even for a single season, let cocky Heat fans bask in the enjoyment of pissing off old white people at ESPN. They're already mad at us. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

