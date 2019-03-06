FBI Launches a Miami Anti-Corruption Task Force Focused on South America

In a piece of news that begs the question, "What the hell were you doing before?," the FBI yesterday announced in a press release that it's creating a permanent task force to investigate money-laundering and corruption in Miami's real estate sector. Per the FBI statement, the new Miami International Corruption Squad will include bureau agents and forensic accountants focused on white-collar financial crimes tied to South and Central America.

The agency already had similar task forces in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. Those offices previously handled cases related to Miami, but the city apparently has such a huge foreign money-laundering problem that the FBI finally decided to put a permanent corruption office here. The new wing of the agency will begin operating this month.

"The international corruption squads were created to combat international corruption by addressing foreign bribery, kleptocracy, and international antitrust matters," the FBI announced yesterday. "Investigations conducted by these squads generally focus on criminal acts occurring outside U.S. borders but having a nexus to the U.S. The squads routinely partner with foreign law enforcement and FBI legal attaché offices as a force multiplier to combat international corruption matters."