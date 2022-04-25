Everything You Need to Know About the Dolphins' 2022 NFL Draft

Because the Miami Dolphins have only four selections remaining and the first is 102nd overall, it may seem as if this year's NFL draft will be a dull affair for the Dolphins and their fans. But that's not entirely true. Here are five things you need to know heading into one of the quietest drafts for the Miami Dolphins in recent memory.
The 2022 NFL Draft ScheduleThe Miami Dolphins may not get in on the NFL draft action until Friday, but selections will start without them on Thursday evening at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
Here is a full breakdown of the three-day NFL draft schedule:
Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. EST
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. EST
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, noon EST
Remaining SelectionsWhen the opportunity to acquire arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL presents itself, you pull the trigger and worry about the repercussions later. Well, "later" is now, since the Dolphins sacrificed a significant amount of draft capital to put Tyreek Hill in an aqua-and-orange jersey.
That's why not much is left, and why this is all that remains for the Miami Dolphins:
Round 3: 102nd overall pick, from the San Francisco 49ers
Round 4: 125th overall pick, from the Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 7: 224th overall pick, from the Houston Texans (through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)
Round 7: 247th overall pick, from the Tennessee Titans
The TradesThe Tyreek Hill trade sent myriad top Dolphins draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs, but what happened to the rest of them?
We got you. Here's a look back at the transactions and a breakdown of 2022 draft picks the Dolphins traded away:
Round 1: traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Round 1: traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Round 2: traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Round 3: traded to the New York Giants in 2021 trade for offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg
Round 4: traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hilll
Round 5: traded to the New England Patriots for wide receiver Devante Parker
Round 6: traded to the Baltimore Ravens for center Greg Mancz (who signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in March 2022)
Offseason MovesBefore assessing what the Dolphins need in this year's NFL draft, it's important to note all the players they've added to their roster since they took the field last: defensive tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, guard Connor Williams, fullback Alec Ingold, and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.
These offseason signings will go a long way toward making the Dolphins' lack of draft picks an afterthought in 2022. However, the Dolphins will still need to add depth to their roster and find promising, younger players with smaller salaries than those they signed on the open market.