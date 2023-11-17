 Early Voting for Runoff Elections Kicks Off in Miami, Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Election

Here's What to Know Ahead of Miami and Miami Beach Runoff Elections

Among the candidates are a securities regulator, a former TV news anchor, and a seasoned Miami politician fresh off a felony corruption indictment.
November 17, 2023
Early voting is officially underway for Miami Beach and City of Miami's runoff elections.
Early voting is officially underway for Miami Beach and City of Miami's runoff elections. Photo by Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections
Share this:
If you thought election season was over, think again!

After candidates for two City of Miami commission seats and the mayor of Miami Beach fell short of the majority vote required to win their November 7 elections, the races are headed for a Tuesday, November 21 runoff vote. Residents can vote early today through Sunday at designated early voting sites in Miami and Miami Beach or wait until election day and go to their assigned polling location. (Remember to bring a valid photo ID in either case.)

Among those vying for office are a securities regulator, a former TV news anchor, and a seasoned Miami politician fresh off a felony corruption indictment. Before you head to the polls, here's a rundown of the candidates:

Miami Beach: Meiner vs. Góngora

Miami Beach city commissioner Steven Meiner and former commissioner Michael Góngora will face off in the mayoral race.

Meiner, who was elected in 2019, is a longtime enforcement attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He's running on a tough-on-crime approach in line with his previous push to bolster the city's municipal prosecutor program and advocate for a secured perimeter around Ocean Drive during spring break festivities.

Meiner's campaign profile highlights his plan to stem overdevelopment, implement traffic management software, and offer free ferry service to and from Miami.

Góngora, a condo board attorney and Miami Beach's first openly gay elected commissioner and vice mayor was elected to a commissioner seat in 2006, then two more times in 2009 and 2017. As commissioner, he pushed for a citywide recycling initiative and helped forge a sustainability plan geared toward urging developers to erect greener buildings. He was also active in passing a stormwater master plan to address flooding.

Like Meiner, Góngora's campaign has emphasized public safety and enhanced policing.

According to his platform, he plans to do away with what he calls the "anything goes" approach in Miami Beach and to "demand accountability for public safety."
click to enlarge
Miami Beach city commissioner Steven Meiner (left) and former commissioner Michael Góngora (right) will face off in the mayoral race.
Screenshot via Facebook/Screenshot via Facebook

Miami: Díaz de la Portilla vs. Gabela

Suspended commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was arrested on corruption charges in September, is running for re-election against businessman Miguel Angel Gabela.

Díaz de la Portilla, who was elected to the city's District 1 seat in 2019, represents Allapattah, Flagami, Grapeland Heights, and parts of Little Havana. After his arrest on charges of pocketing bribes in exchange for political favors, Díaz de la Portilla pleaded not guilty and vowed to "win big" this election. He has used mailers, radio ads, and text messages to attack his opponents, including the man prosecuting him, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor.

Gabela, an auto-parts salesman in his fourth bid for the city commission, won a last-minute court case against the city to qualify for office just hours before polls closed earlier this month. He had been in a legal battle with the municipality after the city's redrawn voting map excluded his longtime home from District 1.

Hailing from Cuba, Gabela has lived and worked in District 1 for more than four decades, according to his campaign site. He previously volunteered to serve on the city's zoning board, where he "defended the individual's rights and interests, usually in conflict with powerful stakeholders and larger entities," he says.

According to Gabela's campaign site, his platform focuses on enhancing public transportation, beefing up local police presence, and creating more affordable housing.
click to enlarge
Suspended commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla (left) is running for re-election against businessman Miguel Angel Gabela (right)
Courtesy of Miami-Dade Corrections/Screenshot via Facebook

Miami: Covo vs. Pardo

Comissioner Sabina Covo, who was elected to represent Miami's coastal neighborhoods in a February special election following the resignation of Ken Russell, is seeking re-election against longtime community activist Damián Pardo.

Covo, a public relations consultant and former Spanish-language television reporter holding office for the first time got off to a rough start during her first commission meeting in March when she was unable to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Since taking office, she has launched a program to tackle drainage issues in her flood-prone district and secured $3.5 million for affordable housing.

According to her campaign site, she plans to prioritize public safety, environmental protections, and affordable housing if reelected. She also vows to prioritize infrastructure and use her investigative reporting skills to end "dysfunction and broken promise" at City Hall.

Pardo, on the other hand, has worked for decades to advance equality, diversity, and inclusion in Florida and beyond, according to his campaign site. In 1993, he founded the  LGBTQ-rights nonprofit SAVE (Safeguarding American Values for Everyone) while serving as a two-term president of the AIDS health organization CareResource (formerly known as Health Crisis Network). In 2015, he cofounded 4Ward Miami, a nonprofit group that launched the annual Gay8 Festival.

In addition to fighting to increase opportunities for residents of Miami's historically Black neighborhoods, he plans to prioritize improving Miami's public spaces and infrastructure and beefing up the city's protections against sea level rise.

If elected, Pardo vows to "shake things up" in City Hall by ensuring local elected officials "get back to the basics of serving residents."
click to enlarge
Commissioner Sabina Covo (left) is seeking re-election against longtime community activist Damián Pardo (right).
Screenshot via Facebook/Screenshot via YouTube
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

Police

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

By Alex DeLuca
VIDEO: Miami Cop "Uncle Fester" Unlawfully Detained Police-Filming Duo

Police

VIDEO: Miami Cop "Uncle Fester" Unlawfully Detained Police-Filming Duo

By Naomi Feinstein
Boca Raton Attorney Charged With Father's Murder Found Dead in Jail

Crime

Boca Raton Attorney Charged With Father's Murder Found Dead in Jail

By Alex DeLuca
FPL Works to Restore Power After Storm Batters South Florida

News

FPL Works to Restore Power After Storm Batters South Florida

By Izzy Kapnick
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation