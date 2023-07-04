Dream Fourth of July BBQ With Miami Sports Stars

The video of Jazz Chisholm’s home run:

Jazz Chisholm: Hot Dogs

Christian Wilkins: Hamburgers

Jimmy Butler: The Grillmaster Uncle

Matthew Tkachuk: Overserved Guy

Tua Tagovailoa: Live Entertainment

Tyreek Hill: Fireworks Show

Today, Miamians will celebrate America's birthday around a hot grill, beverage in hand, while blowing things up, just like our founding fathers intended. A proper Fourth of July celebration just wouldn't be the same without friends and family gathering around a cooler full of near-frozen drinks, and, of course, fireworks to end the night.Now, picture this: a grand gathering where the heroes of Miami's sporting world unite in a celebration to pay homage to Independence Day customs. From towering piles of hot dogs to mesmerizing fireworks, each athlete becomes a living representation of the traditions that define America's birthday.In honor of Independence Day, we've gathered a handful of athletes who scream Fourth of July in their own special ways.If there was ever a player that could be aptly labeled a hot dog, it's Jazz Chisholm. No, we're not literally comparing the Marlins center fielder to cheap mystery meat. We're saying he loves to show off, AKA to be a "hot dog."Every time Chisholm hits a home run he adds a piece to his rounding-the-bases routine. It's grown to the point that you almost wonder how he's getting away with it without deeply pissing off opponents.Just as sure as there are fireworks on the Fourth of July, you can count on Jazz Chisholm to bring the mustard to the ballpark on a nightly basis.Not everyone is a hot dog person. Sometimes, you just want a grilled, dependable patty between two pieces of bread. Mmm, ground beef — Freedom!If there is a player in Miami sports that's more meaty and dependable than Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, then we haven't them yet. Wilkins spends his time in the trenches providing all the ingredients a great defense needs to be successful. He's reliable, just like a good old fashioned hamburger.It takes a confident cook with a strong personality to box out defenders looking to steal things off the grill before they're ready. For the Miami sports Fourth of July barbecue, Jimmy Butler is that wild uncle with the spatula.If there were ever a guy that would be found wearing one of those novelty grill aprons dad gets on Father's Day, it would be Jimmy Butler. But it would likely have a few inappropriate curse words on it, not "or something benign.Butler is the Heat's master of ceremonies, poised to take the reins now that the team's former patriarch Udonis Haslem has stepped down.Every proper cookout features at least one person who's going to regret attending in the morning. Usually, the day-drinking that turns to nighttime festivities claims a victim or two that ends up either puking in the bushes while someone holds their hair, fighting someone, or both, occasionally at the same time.Tkachuk goes all out, no exceptions. He'd be the heart of the party, keeping the energy going and the booze flowing long after the light show is over. It would not surprise us if we found Tkachuk sleeping cozily on the pavers next to the grill in the morn, with a Yuengling still in hand.Every Independence Day cookout includes a little bit of music, and Tua Tagovailoa would obviously be tasked with providing the sweet, sweet melodies at the Miami sports barbecue.Straight out of the movieTua's angelic vocal cords would provide immaculate vibes even Matthew Tkachuk wouldn't be able to resist. Imagine the sunset dropping, Miami's quarterback sitting on a beach, serenading everyone as they sit around readying themselves for the fireworks display.Flashy. Showstopping. Unpredictable.Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill counts big-play ability as one of his trademarks. There is something special about watching him sprint across the green grass without anyone in sight on a touchdown catch-and-run.Hill becomes a fireworks display when he touches a football — and his explosiveness is often followed by a lot ofand