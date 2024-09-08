 Tyreek Hill Handcuffed Ahead of Miami Dolphins Season Opener | Miami New Times
MDPD Places Officer on Administrative Leave After Tyreek Hill Handcuffing

Video shows several Miami-Dade police officers taking Hill to the pavement and handcuffing him following a traffic stop.
September 8, 2024
X users captured video of Miami-Dade motorcycle cops handcuffing Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill outside Hard Rock Stadium before the team's NFL season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
X users captured video of Miami-Dade motorcycle cops handcuffing Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill outside Hard Rock Stadium before the team's NFL season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Screenshots via @NolanFried73315/X @AdamSchefter/X
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly handcuffed and detained outside Hard Rock Stadium for an alleged traffic violation ahead of the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As news broke of Hill's detainment, the Dolphins said Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident a block from the stadium and was briefly detained but has since been released.

"Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support," the team said in a statement. "Tyreek and all other players involved here have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

Videos from the scene show Miami-Dade police officers handcuffing the star receiver next to his black sports car. He is seen facedown on the roadway and later sitting on the curb in cuffs.  At kickoff time, MDPD tweeted a statement from director Stephanie V. Daniels: "We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers. I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Hill took the field as scheduled, and his performance did not appear to have been affected by the pregame altercation: He gained 130 yards on seven receptions, including an 80-yard catch for a touchdown, in the Dolphins' 20-17 season-opening victory over the Jaguars.

Shortly after the game concluded, MDPD took to social media for a second time: "Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter," reads the second statement from Daniels. "One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers."

Additionally, though MDPD did not mention it, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell told reporters after the game that he too had been cuffed when he attempted to come to the defense of his teammate and, he said, "tried to de-escalate the situation."
Before the game, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington that he is deeply concerned and troubled by what transpired.

"Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium," Rosenhaus said. "How things escalated into the situation they were in, handcuffs, and being held on the ground by police is mind-boggling to me. I am deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
