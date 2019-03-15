 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
Photo by George Martinez

Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Heads to the Tennessee Titans on a One-Year Contract

Chuck Strouse | March 15, 2019 | 3:20pm
AA

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been a cornerstone of the team since 2012, was traded to the Tennessee Titans Friday.

The Dolphins will get a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick this year, while the Titans will receive Tannehill and a sixth-round pick in 2019. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is a one-year contract worth $7 million guaranteed, plus a chance to increase to $12 million based on playing time.

The news was announced on Twitter by Tannehill's agents at SportsTrust Advisors.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

It was widely rumored that Tannehill, once expected to be the team's savior, would leave. He had a wildly uneven season last year that ended badly. The team's head coach last season, Adam Gase, was replaced by Brian Flores, a former assistant coach for the New England Patriots.

The Fins have virtually no backup QB. The only two on the depth chart are Luke Falk, a rookie from Washington state; and Jake Rudock, a three-year veteran out of Michigan. Both have had minimal playing time under center.

One possibility is Tuanigamanuolepola "Tua" Tagovailoa, the quarterback of NCAA champion Alabama Crimson Tide. The 21-year-old, a committed Christian, has played two years for Nick Saban, who formerly coached the Dolphins. Tua will not be available next year. The hashtag #tankfortua has become popular as some teams reportedly ponder intentionally losing games next year to gain a good spot in the NFL Draft when Tua graduates. 

Another possibility is Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, who worked out with the Dolphins yesterday. But he is likely to be drafted by the Cardinals, who hold rights to the number-one pick.

Teddy Bridgewater, an injured Miami Northwestern High graduate whom the Dolphins had courted, signed this week with the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans' current quarterback is the oft-injured Marcus Mariota, the former second-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: