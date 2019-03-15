Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Heads to the Tennessee Titans on a One-Year Contract

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been a cornerstone of the team since 2012, was traded to the Tennessee Titans Friday.

The Dolphins will get a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick this year, while the Titans will receive Tannehill and a sixth-round pick in 2019. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is a one-year contract worth $7 million guaranteed, plus a chance to increase to $12 million based on playing time.

The news was announced on Twitter by Tannehill's agents at SportsTrust Advisors.