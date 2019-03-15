Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Heads to the Tennessee Titans on a One-Year Contract

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been a cornerstone of the team since 2012, was traded to the Tennessee Titans Friday.
The Dolphins will get a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-round pick this year, while the Titans will receive Tannehill and a sixth-round pick in 2019. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the deal is a one-year contract worth $7 million guaranteed, plus a chance to increase to $12 million based on playing time.
The news was announced on Twitter by Tannehill's agents at SportsTrust Advisors.
@Titans have traded for and signed @ryantannehill1 to a one year contract. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/HjyOTi6qXE— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 15, 2019
It was widely rumored that Tannehill, once expected to be the team's savior, would leave. He had a wildly uneven season last year that ended badly. The team's head coach last season, Adam Gase, was replaced by Brian Flores, a former assistant coach for the New England Patriots.
The Fins have virtually no backup QB. The only two on the depth chart are Luke Falk, a rookie from Washington state; and Jake Rudock, a three-year veteran out of Michigan. Both have had minimal playing time under center.
One possibility is Tuanigamanuolepola "Tua" Tagovailoa, the quarterback of NCAA champion Alabama Crimson Tide. The 21-year-old, a committed Christian, has played two years for Nick Saban, who formerly coached the Dolphins. Tua will not be available next year. The hashtag #tankfortua has become popular as some teams reportedly ponder intentionally losing games next year to gain a good spot in the NFL Draft when Tua graduates.
Another possibility is Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, who worked out with the Dolphins yesterday. But he is likely to be drafted by the Cardinals, who hold rights to the number-one pick.
Teddy Bridgewater, an injured Miami Northwestern High graduate whom the Dolphins had courted, signed this week with the New Orleans Saints.
The Titans' current quarterback is the oft-injured Marcus Mariota, the former second-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
