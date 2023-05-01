Meet the Dolphins' Draft Class of 2023 and Their Former 'Phins Doppelgangers

Between the NFL dragging the proceedings out for three full days and the Miami Dolphins having a league-low four selections, this year's draft wasn't exactly appointment television for many 'Phins fans. The team nonetheless added several dynamic players to the fold, and did pretty damn well for themselves, all things considered.
While the newest Dolphins players won't officially hit the field until preseason in August, the highlights they put on film in college gave us a bit of déjà vu as we watched the draft play out.
Meet the newest Miami Dolphins and the former 'Phins counterparts they remind us of.
Round 2, Pick 20 (51 overall): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Reminds us of: Sean Smith
South Carolina's Gamecock Cam Smith is a cocky, talented cornerback with an infectious smile. Remind longtime Dolphins fans of anyone? For our money, the instant former Dolphins comparison is another former second-round pick with the same surname, selected 61st overall in 2009.
Sean Smith came out the gates hot for Miami, but his time with the Dolphins ended abruptly after a jolt to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012's free agency period. He went on to record 14 interceptions over nine years.
Round 3, Pick 21 (84 overall): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Reminds us of: Ricky Williams
Draft experts have harped for months that Devon Achane is a dynamic running back with the sort of speed and elusiveness that turns him into a threat on every play. Achane — a wildly successful college running back from a school in Texas — is a dangerous weapon in the open field and notably tough to bring down.
Plug former Dolphins All-Pro running back Ricky Williams' name in those last two sentences and see if it still tracks. Yeah, it works.
Is Achane (5'9'' and 189 pounds) as big as Williams (5'10'' and 226 pounds) was? Not quite. But he's also only 21 years old. The comparison is more about the game-breaking speed and form of the pair's gait that get us thinking about what could be.
Round 6, Pick 20 (197 overall): Elijah Higgins, TE, Stanford
Reminds us of: David Boston
Elijah Higgins is a tall and physical receiver with speed that makes no sense for a man of his stature. Draft experts note that Higgins is super effective at using his size to make contested catches and that his ability to create mismatches in the red zone will be a valuable addition to the Dolphins' receiving corps.
Former Dolphins freak-of-nature wide receiver David Boston fit that bill during his stint with the Dolphins between 2004 and 2005.
While Higgins may not have the obvious beach muscles that Boston regularly showed off, he's still built like a truck full of bricks and runs faster than Boston ever did.
Watch out for this late-round pick. The upside is off the charts.
Round 7, Pick 21 (238 overall): Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
Reminds us of: Jake Long
This one is too easy — a left tackle from Michigan? Dolphins fans instantly think of fellow ex-Wolverine and former first-overall pick Jake Long. While not the hyped prospect Long was, Ryan Hayes is known for his good size and athleticism, making him an intriguing prospect who could provide depth and versatility to the Dolphins' offensive line.
Then again — he's a seventh-round pick, not the first-overall pick. So comparisons might only go so far.